India's Direct Tax Collections Surge 20.3% to Rs 19.2 Lakh Crore in 2024-25v

New Delhi: The gross direct tax collections by the government so far in 2024-15 were 20.32 per cent higher on a yearly basis at Rs 19.21 lakh crore, data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed on Wednesday.

During the same period last year, the gross tax collections were to the tune of Rs 15.96 lakh crore.

Coming to net direct tax collection, it rose 16.45 per cent to Rs 15.82 lakh crore from Rs 13.59 lakh crore mopped up during the year-ago period.

Refunds for the period rose 42.49 per cent to Rs 3.38 lakh crore from Rs 2.37 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Direct taxes typically include corporate tax, personal income tax, securities transaction tax, equalization levy, fringe benefits tax, wealth tax, banking cash transaction tax, hotel receipt tax, interest tax, expenditure tax, estate duty, and gift tax. (ANI)