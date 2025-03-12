India's CPI Inflation for February 2025 stood at 3.61 pc, a seven month low

New Delhi: India's inflation outlook showed a significant improvement in February 2025, as the year-on-year Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate stood at 3.61 per cent, marking a decline of 65 basis points from the previous month.

This marks the lowest inflation level since July 2024, signaling a respite for consumers amid the challenging economic climate.

The February inflation data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, reflects a substantial easing of price pressures, particularly in the food sector.

The All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 3.75 per cent in February 2025, which also represents a sharp decline of 222 basis points compared to January 2025. This marks the lowest food inflation since May 2023.

As per the CPI data, the inflationary trend also showed varying impacts in rural and urban sectors. In rural areas, both headline and food inflation saw a marked decrease.

The rural CPI inflation dropped from 4.59 per cent in January to 3.79 per cent in February, while food inflation in rural areas plummeted from 6.31 per cent to 4.06 per cent over the same period.

In urban areas, the decline in inflation was also noteworthy, with urban headline inflation decreasing from 3.87 per cent in January to 3.32 per cent in February. Food inflation in urban areas saw an even steeper drop, from 5.53 per cent in January to 3.20 per cent in February, contributing to the overall slowdown in inflation.

Sector-specific inflation trends revealed mixed results for February. As per the February data, the housing inflation saw a slight uptick to 2.91 per cent in February from 2.82 per cent in January.

Fuel and light inflation remained negative, at -1.33 per cent, though it showed a slight improvement from -1.49 per cent in January.

Education inflation remained stable at 3.83 per cent, while health inflation increased marginally to 4.12 per cent from 3.97 per cent in January. Transport and communication inflation, on the other hand, saw a modest rise to 2.87 per cent from 2.76 per cent.

The sharp decline in inflation, particularly in food categories, was largely attributed to falling prices in key items like vegetables, egg, meat & fish, pulses, and milk products. These price corrections have provided much-needed relief to households grappling with the high cost of living in recent months. (ANI)