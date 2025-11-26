India’s Constitution is beacon of social justice: J&K L-G

Jammu: J&K Lt Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, said on Wednesday that for 76 years, the country’s constitution has been a beacon of equity, liberty and social justice and a guiding light for the citizens of this great country

The L-G also called upon the policymakers, officers to uphold the values of the Constitution and commit to protecting and upholding the rights of citizens.

“Our Constitution is venerable, which has paved the way for India's progress. We have to keep national unity and integrity intact. We must create the feeling of self-confidence and self-respect in the society, and every means and resource has to be used to make India powerful and self-reliant,” he said.

He said, after a long wait of 67 years, provisions of the Constitution were made fully applicable to J&K in 2019, ending the rule of “discrimination” and “injustice”.

He claimed that now J&K is moving ahead guided by ideals of equity, social and economic justice as enshrined in the Constitution by Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

He further claimed that his mission in J&K was to “improve” the lives of citizens, to eradicate “discrimination” and “injustice”, eliminate the terror ecosystem and to make sure that the benefit of central schemes reaches the lowest strata of the society.

“Those who say what was achieved over the past 5 years? I want to tell them that the practice of rewarding separatists and torturing patriots has been stopped completely,” he claimed.

He said that by “implementation” of all provisions of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured “honour”, “pride” and “dignity” for every brother and sister of J&K.

--IANS