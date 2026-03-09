India’s cheetah population crosses half-century mark, Union Minister calls it ‘proud moment’ (Lead)

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to five cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, and this has taken India’s total cheetah population to the half-century mark, informed Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday.

This marks a remarkable success for India’s Project Cheetah, as the endangered felines, reintroduced to the country just a few years ago, have seen a consistent, steady rise in numbers.

The Union Minister posted photos of newborn cubs at Kuno National Park, the site of the first translocation of big cats from African nations under the Cheetah reintroduction programme some years ago, and called it “a moment of pride for India’s Project Cheetah.”

He called it a historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation and informed that with the arrival of five new cubs, the total cheetah population in India has now reached 53.

Days ago, India’s ongoing Project Cheetah initiative saw the addition of nine cheetahs from Botswana, who were brought and released into Kuno National Park on March 1 this year.

The nine African cheetahs comprised six females and three males. They were flown from Botswana to India as part of a coordinated international operation. They travelled to India in a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III of the Indian Air Force.

What comes as a milestone in India’s big cat restoration programme is that the number of homegrown cheetahs has crossed the 30 mark.

Bhupender Yadav informed that with Namibian Cheetah named Jwala giving birth to five cubs, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, marking the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil—another important milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey.

“This achievement reflects the dedicated efforts, skill, and commitment of the veterinarians, field staff and all involved who continue to work tirelessly on the ground,” he further stated.

“May Jwala and her cubs grow strong and race ahead, carrying India’s cheetah story to even greater heights,” he added.

Last month, a Namibian cheetah named Astha gave birth to five cubs on February 7 this year, at the Kuno National Park, thereby taking the number of Indian-born surviving cubs to 24.

