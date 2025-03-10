India's Census Preparation Complete, Tech Updates Underway: MHA Reports

New Delhi: Many of the census-related preparatory activities have been completed, and technological updation was in progress, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Department Related Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs.

The committee mentioned the details in its 252nd report, which was laid on the table of the Lok Sabha on Monday and later presented in the Rajya Sabha.

The report's Chapter 3 mentions, "the Ministry (MHA), while giving its presentation to the Committee has mentioned about the allocation of Rs 1,309.46 crores in Budget Estimate (BE) 2024-25 under this head in anticipation of the declaration of Census and updation of National Population Register (NPR) which got postponed earlier due to outbreak of Corona."

"As census was not declared, the Revised Estimate (RE) for 2024-25 was reduced to Rs 572 crores. In view of this, BE 2025-26, for the time being, has been kept at Rs 574.80 crores considering the expected liabilities for various activities under this head," it added.

As per the report, the Ministry has further informed that many of the census related preparatory activities have been completed and technological updation is in progress.

"Therefore, as and when Census exercise will be undertaken, additional funds will be sought as per the year-wise requirement. It has been informed that the proposed expenditure for FY 2025-26 encompasses various activities aimed at continuing preparatory work for the census and NPR, including technological updates. It covers the salaries and allowances for officers and officials involved," the report pointed out.

The committee noted the progress made in the preparatory work for the census and National Population Register (NPR) and appreciates the continuous efforts in enhancing the technological infrastructure and data management systems, particularly the development of geospatial databases, the census Mapping Portal and the revamping of the Civil Registration System (CRS) portal.

The committee noted the assurance given by the Ministry that, if required, additional funds may be provided at the RE stage for the Census related activities.

The committee further recommended that the census may be completed at the earliest and further appreciated the timely implementation of the amended Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 and the successful launch of the revamped CRS portal in multiple states and UTs, which will improve accessibility and efficiency in birth and death registrations.

The automation of the Sample Registration System (SRS) and the deployment of improved web portals are commendable steps towards streamlining data collection and real-time monitoring.

As per the report, the committee feels that the Ministry may explore and leverage additional existing digital platforms and tools, such as mobile phone connections, Aadhaar and other government data bases for real-time data collection.

Further, the report mentioned that linking the data collected through these digital channels with the Aadhaar database can provide additional verification layers, ensuring data integrity and reducing the need for manual cross-checking.

The report is significant as the 2021 census, initially scheduled for that year, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India has a longstanding tradition of conducting decennial censuses, providing critical data for policy-making, governance, and socio-economic planning.

The delay in conducting the census has sparked debates over the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, as representation is based on population data. Southern states, which have effectively controlled population growth, express concerns over potential reductions in their parliamentary representation compared to more populous northern states.

The forthcoming census is poised to be India's first digital enumeration, incorporating self-enumeration options and recognising transgender individuals as heads of households.

The outcomes of this census will be pivotal in shaping India's political landscape, influencing resource allocation, and informing policy decisions for the coming decade. (ANI)