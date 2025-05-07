Indians pledged to stand with PM Modi & armed forces: K’taka BJP

Kolar, May 7 (IANS) Karnataka BJP chief and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra claimed on Wednesday that the Indians have pledged to stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the armed forces of the country.

“PM Modi has taken bold steps to act against the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people. The people of India and the BJP have pledged to stand with PM Modi and the armed soldiers,” said Vijayendra while addressing a protest rally organised as part of the BJP's ‘Janakrosh Yatra’ against the Congress government.

Vijayendra appealed to BJP workers and the public across the state to visit their local temples and offer prayers.

"Let us pray for strength for our soldiers. May all the nations of the world bless PM Modi with even greater strength," he said.

He urged people to pray for divine power to uproot the terrorists and their hideouts completely, adding that the fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-poor, and anti-Hindu Congress government must continue until it is overthrown.

"At this time, the whole country, every Indian, must come together and show unity in supporting our soldiers. All political parties, including the Congress, must send a clear message of unity to the world," he stated.

He added that Pakistan must not dare look toward India in the future, adding that the terrorists should never rise again.

“We must extend our full support to this end,” he said, reiterating that for the BJP, the nation always comes first.

He again made a heartfelt appeal to morally strengthen the soldiers.

Referring to BJP founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Vijayendra recalled his words: “Ek desh mein do nishan, do pradhan nahi chalega” (In one country, there cannot be two constitutions or two prime ministers).

“Mukherjee’s firm wish was to see the Indian flag flying in J&K. He sacrificed his life for that ideal. Today, our proud PM Modi has vowed to bring an end to such terrorist activities,” he added.

Vijayendra claimed that due to the Congress party’s “double standards” and “anti-national” policies, the terrorists have been emboldened to act with impunity.

He criticised that these very policies of the Congress led to thousands of Hindus in J&K being displaced from their homes, and also caused the loss of thousands of soldiers’ lives.

He further said that the bold leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought great strength to our soldiers. He expressed confidence that the soldiers will surely succeed in the fight against terrorists and against Pakistan.

--IANS

mka/dan