Indians have lot to learn from Nepal crisis where Chinese influence grew, says Shiv Sen(UBT) in 'Saamana'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Shiv Sena(UBT) on Wednesday stated that the discontent in Nepal is driven by hunger, unemployment, and corrupt governance amid Chinese influence, and has sparked unrest there. However, India is observing the situation neutrally.

The party in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' said that this meant GenZ’s outcry in Nepal is against the dictatorship, corruption and arbitrariness of its government and is a wake-up call for India to learn a lesson from the upsurge amid rising unemployment, politics of religion and collapse of democratic institutions.

“Once upon a time, Nepal's rulers used to say, 'India is with us. India is our elder brother...Today, China has replaced India, and India is sitting on the fence while discontent is burning in Nepal. Nepal's fire is a spark from hunger and unemployment. India should learn a lesson from this. Employment in India has been destroyed. Nearly 80 crore people have to survive on five to ten kilos of 'ration' given free by the government. Modi-Shah are winning elections by destroying the essence of democracy. All the pillars of democracy are seen collapsing. The politics of religion and caste have gone to extremes. All these disorders are dangerous for the country," claimed the editorial.

"The Thackeray camp said that countries like Nepal and Bhutan were loyal friends of India. The Prime Minister of Nepal would visit India first after a new government was formed there. However, the situation has changed drastically as hundreds of Chinese teachers are teaching the Chinese language in Nepal. The colour of Nepal, which was saffron earlier, has now become completely red under the influence of China," the editorial mentioned.

Uddhav Thackeray's party further claimed that Nepal has made allegations of illegal occupation of Indian land due to India's weakening position internationally and the failure of its foreign policy, saying that it is quite serious.

“A large number of Nepalese people are doing jobs in India, but China now has complete control over Nepal. Nepal's economy depends on China's help. Once upon a time, countries like Nepal and Bhutan were India's loyal friends. Today, the Prime Minister of Nepal first visits China and then goes to Pakistan. This is a failure of India's foreign policy," said the editorial.

According to the editorial, rebellions have broken out in almost every country which shares a border with India. The same picture is in Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. The people overthrew the governments of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh because corruption became unbearable. When a spark of self-respect is ignited in the minds of the people, it does not take long for it to burn. Then the people do not care about guns and artillery.

“There is a reign of hunger, fear, and corruption in Nepal and the political system there has been ineffective in stopping it. Parliament is of no use to the people. At such a time, people from Nepal are ready to die to free themselves from the shackles of dictatorship. Thousands of people took to the streets there, and violence broke out. The Nepalese government finally had to deploy the Army to stop the outbreak.

“Today, Nepal is under the control of China, and it constantly grumbles against India. Prime Minister Oli attended the Shanghai Conference in China last week and met with big leaders like Putin. When he returned, there was a public outcry. Why did this happen?” asked the editorial.

“The streets of Kathmandu are red with the blood of revolutionary youth, but will that solve the problems of the people there? The Indian people have a lot to learn from what is happening in Nepal," the party said in the editorial.

