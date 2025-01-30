Indian Railways to Celebrate 100 Years of Electrification on February 3

Mumbai: Indian Railways will be celebrating 100 of electrification on February 3, highlighting the first steps the Indian Railways took towards a greener rail system, said Swapnil Nila, Central Public Relations Officer.

The first electric train in India operated from platform 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (earlier known as Victoria Terminus) to Kurla in Mumbai on February 3, 1925. The railways had started electrification just 72 years after the first ever Indian train launched on April 16, 1853.

"The first electric train ran between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, then known as Victoria Terminus to Kurla. This particular train was EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) trains original version. It was run from platform number 2, and this was a new initiative, a greener initiative for a long lasting change. And now Central Railway and Indian Railway are celebrating 100 years of completion of this electrification," the CPRO told ANI.

Apart from celebrating the centenary since the start of electrification, Central Railway has also completed 100 pc of electrification.

"In this particular period, Central Railway has completed its 100% electrification also, and for this we are initiating the celebrations which will be starting from 3rd of February..." CPRO added.

Multiple events have been planned to celebrate the centenary, including a run, multiple seminars, and 3D shows.

"There are multiple activities planned starting from a run in the morning. Followed by a ceremonial commemoration and at the same time technical and other Seminars will be organised on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus on that day. Afterwards, we will continue to organise the various events which have been planned, including the projections, including the three-dimensional shows," Nila added about the planned programs.

The Central Railways has also planned various sessions with school children to show them the history and heritage of the railways. (ANI)