Indian police service marks 76 years of legacy, leadership

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (IANS) Monday (September 15, 2025) marks the 76th anniversary of the Indian Police Service (IPS), a cornerstone of India’s civil administration and internal security framework.

Established on September 15, 1948, the Indian Police Service (IPS), a cornerstone of India’s civil administration and internal security framework has evolved into one of the most prestigious and vital arms of the All India Services, playing a pivotal role in maintaining law and order, countering terrorism, and upholding constitutional values across the nation.

The journey of IPS training began with the establishment of the Central Police Training College (CPTC) in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, on the same day in 1948.

For nearly two decades, Mount Abu served as the cradle of police leadership, shaping officers through rigorous physical, legal, and ethical training.

In 1967, reflecting its expanded mandate and growing national significance, the institution was renamed the National Police Academy (NPA).

This change signaled a broader vision for police training, encompassing modern policing techniques, leadership development, and inter-agency coordination. A landmark transformation occurred in 1974, when the academy was renamed the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), honouring India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Sardar Patel was instrumental in establishing the All India Services, and the renaming paid tribute to his enduring legacy in shaping India’s administrative backbone.

The following year, in 1975, the academy was relocated to Hyderabad, then part of Andhra Pradesh and now in Telangana. The move provided access to more extensive facilities, modern infrastructure, and a strategic location for national-level training.

Today, SVPNPA spans 277 acres in Shivrampalli, Hyderabad, and serves as the premier training institution for IPS officers selected through the All India Civil Services Examination.

Over the decades, the academy has adapted to the changing landscape of law enforcement, incorporating modules on cybercrime, counter-terrorism, forensic science, and community policing.

It continues to host seminars and specialized courses, including recent programs on Artificial Intelligence, Urban Policing, and National Security, reflecting its commitment to evolving with the times.

As the IPS celebrates 76 years of service, the nation honours the dedication, discipline, and courage of its officers who serve across diverse terrains and challenges. The legacy of SVPNPA and the IPS stands as a testament to India’s commitment to justice, integrity, and public service.

