Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Arrives in Vietnam to Strengthen Ties

Cam Ranh Bay: The first training squadron of the Indian Navy arrived at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam on February 20, according to the Ministry of Defence.

In a statement by the Ministry of Defence, it was noted that the ships of the First Training Squadron - INS Sujata and ICGS Veera arrived at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam on February 20 and received a warm welcome by the Vietnam People's Navy and members of Indian mission at Vietnam.

The visit is poised to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and growing partnership between the two maritime nations.

As per the Ministry of Defence, during the port call, various cross training visits, professional and community interactions including a visit to Vietnam Naval Academy are planned to take place.

Notably, the visit will conclude with bilateral exercises with Vietnam People's Navy and Coast Guard. The exercise would further enhance the interoperability and exchange of Best Practices.

India and Vietnam share comprehensive strategic partnership which was further strengthened during the recent visit of the PM of Vietnam to India in August last year.

The Ministry of Defence noted that the visit with further strengthen ties. The visit by the training squadron of the Indian Navy to Vietnam reinforces closer maritime cooperation and training exchange between the two Navies.

The extant deployment is aligned with Government of India's broader initiative to enhance capacity building and strengthen regional maritime security in line with the vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).



The details of the port call were also shared by the Indian Navy on X.

It wrote, "Building #BridgesofFriendship #1TS ships #INSSujata & #ICGSVeera arrived at Cam Ranh Bay, #Vietnam on #20Feb 25 to a warm welcome by the #VietnamPeoplesNavy and members of @AmbHanoi. This visit aims to further strengthen the longstanding friendship & growing strategic partnership between the two maritime nations." (ANI)