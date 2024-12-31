Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command to Showcase Combat Prowess at Visakhapatnam on January 4, 2025

Visakhapatnam: The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Indian Navy will conduct a grand 'Operational Demonstration' at Rama Krishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on January 4, 2025.

The Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) will showcase the Navy's combat prowess and capability with tactical manoeuvres, air power display and simulated combat operations.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be the chief guest for the event. The event will be hosted by Vice-admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, flag officer, commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Sampath Kumar is monitoring the arrangements at Rama Krishna beach in Visakhapatnam

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said that all the arrangements have been put in place ahead of this event. He stated that the district administration is coordinating with each and every department to successfully conduct the Operational Demonstration.

Sampath Kumar further stated that they have inspected the arrangements. He stated that CM Naidu would reach the event spot at around 4.40 pm and at around 6.10 pm, he would address the public after witnessing the Operational Demonstration.

"On 4th January we have Operational Demonstration of Eastern Naval Command. The event is in the GVMC limits. We are proud to conduct this program. On 4th January 2025, the Chief Minister will join this operation at around 4.40 pm and he will address the event at around 6.10 pm.... So all activities which are related with the Operational Demonstration are completed... So both the District Collector as well as Police Commissioner have visited the place and people from government side also visited the place. We discussed with naval staff about the arrangements... We are coordinating with each and every department and we hopefully will conduct program..." Kumar told ANI.

The Operational Demonstration will showcase the Indian Navy's cutting edge capabilities through an exciting and neatly choreographed array of activities, including demonstrations by Warships, Submarines, Aircraft, Naval Band and the Marine Commandos (MARCOS).

Highlights of the event includes high speed manoeuvers by warships of various types, flying operations by fighters and fixed wing maritime aircraft as well as various types of helicopters, demonstration of amphibious assault, live slithering operations and Combat Free Fall by Marine Commandos. The event would also feature a unique Horn Pipe Dance by the Sea Cadets Corps from Visakhapatnam and the Beating Retreat Ceremony by the ENC band. (ANI)