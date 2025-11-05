Indian Navy to commission 80 per cent indigenous survey vessel 'Ikshak' tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Indian Navy is poised to enhance its hydrographic survey capabilities with the commissioning of Ikshak, the third ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) [SVL] class and the first to be based at the Southern Naval Command, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

According to a release by the MoD, the ship will be formally commissioned into service in the presence of Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, at a ceremony at Naval Base, Kochi, on November 6, 2025.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, Kolkata, Ikshak stands as a shining example of India’s growing self-reliance in shipbuilding.

“The vessel embodies over 80 per cent indigenous content, reflecting the success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and collaborative synergy between GRSE and Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs),” the MoD said.

“The name ‘Ikshak’, meaning ‘Guide’ in Sanskrit, aptly defines the ship’s role as a sentinel of precision and purpose,” it added.

The vessel is designed to undertake full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of ports, harbours, and navigational channels. The data generated will be vital for ensuring safe navigation at sea, strengthening India’s maritime safety framework.

Equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic equipment, including a high-resolution multi-beam echo sounder, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), and four Survey Motor Boats (SMBs), Ikshak brings unmatched versatility and capability to the Navy’s hydrographic fleet.

Notably, the ship is also fitted with a helicopter deck, extending its operational reach and enabling multi-domain missions.

The commissioning of Ikshak marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy’s ongoing efforts to augment its survey and charting infrastructure.

As a symbol of indigenous strength, technical excellence and maritime stewardship, Ikshak is ready to serve the nation — charting the unknown and safeguarding India’s vast maritime frontiers.

--IANS

sas/uk