Indian Navy ships conclude joint training at French, Mauritian ports in Indian Ocean

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Joint yoga sessions, friendly sports fixtures, and social exchanges supplemented naval manoeuvres as ships of Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) concluded their joint training with French and Mauritian forces in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), said an official on Saturday.

INS Tir, ICGS Sarathi, and INS Shardul departed French La Reunion port and Mauritian Port Louis, respectively, on September 11, the official said.

The visits reaffirmed the Indian Navy's commitment to enhanced maritime partnership through joint training and capacity building, guided by the vision of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, he said.

The simultaneous port calls by 1TS at La Reunion and Mauritius highlights Indian Navy’s enduring partnership with regional navies, strengthening bridges of friendship, said the official in a statement.

At La Reunion, bilateral engagements between the Indian Navy and the French Navy focused on professional exchanges and training interactions.

INS Tir and ICGS Sarathi participated in a PASSEX with the Floreal-class frigate FS Le Malin, which included coordinated manoeuvres, communication drills, and navigation exercises, it said.

During harbour interactions, personnel from both navies undertook joint diving operations, cross-training visits, and shipboard familiarisation.

Trainees of 1TS also visited CROSS (Centre Régional Operationnel de Surveillance et de Sauvetage) and a naval workshop, gaining valuable insights into operations and maintenance practices. Joint yoga sessions, friendly sports fixtures, and social exchanges further strengthened bonds of camaraderie, said the statement.

At Port Louis, Mauritius, INS Shardul conducted joint professional exchanges with the Mauritius National Coast Guard, including diving operations, firefighting and damage-control drills, shipboard familiarisation, and cross-deck visits, said the statement.

The ship also undertook joint EEZ surveillance, a PASSEX, and cross-boarding exercises with MCGS Valiant, reaffirming strong interoperability between the two maritime forces, it said.

Cultural and community outreach activities, including yoga sessions, sports fixtures, and community service initiatives, were also organised. Additionally, the ship hosted visits by school children, members of the Indian diaspora, and Mauritian citizens.

