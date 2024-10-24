Indian Navy prepares for Cyclone Dana landfall, two ships on standby to aid with relief efforts

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): With Cyclone Dana expected to make landfall anytime on Thursday, in Odisha and West Bengal, the Indian Navy has been preparing to conduct any Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations needed.



Additionally, the Navy has confirmed that ships equipped with supplies and rescue teams have also been kept at standby for any relief efforts.

According to a statement by the Navy, the Eastern Naval command, while coordinating with Naval officers-in-charge (NOIC) in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, have activated a comprehensive disaster response mechanism.

"The command is working closely with units such as the Base Victualling Yard (BVY), Material Organisation and the naval hospital INHS Kalyani to provide essential supplies and medical support if sought by the State administration," read the statement.

The Navy has sent essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency relief materials by road to various locations which are likely to be affected due to cyclone Dana.



"Flood Relief and Diving Teams are being mobilised to assist in coordinated rescue and relief operations if needed," read the statement.

According to a post by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is moving northwest with a speed of 12 kilometers per hour for the past few hours. The storm was centred around 240 kilometers south of Odisha and 310 kilometers south of West Bengal.

Evacuation started earlier today for people living in Dhamara and Bhadrak in Odisha, with people being brought to the cyclone shelter, according to officials.

Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi said, "The state government is taking cyclonic storm 'Dana' very seriously. Arrangements are in place for the affected districts, including Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri."

Notably, Airport authorities said that flight operations at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will be suspended for 15 hours starting at 6:00 PM on Thursday as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Dana.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also expressed solidarity with the people in the wake of Cyclone, "Bengal will stand together. India will stand together. We shall overcome," he said.

Additionally, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in both Odisha and West Bengal have been placed on standby. (ANI)