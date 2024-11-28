Indian Navy prepares disaster response plan for Cyclone Fengal relief operations

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Indian Navy has activated a comprehensive disaster response plan as Cyclone Fengal intensifies in the Bay of Bengal, posing a threat to Tamil Nadu's coastal areas.

The Indian Navy has stepped up disaster preparedness efforts as Cyclone Fengal, currently intensifying in the Bay of Bengal, threatens to impact the Tamil Nadu coastline in the coming days.

The Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Headquarters Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (HQTN&P), has activated a robust disaster response mechanism to mitigate the cyclone's potential effects.

Focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, naval authorities are working closely with state and civil administrations to ensure rapid response capabilities.

Vehicles are being loaded with essential relief materials, including food, drinking water, and medicines, while specialized Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) are being positioned in vulnerable areas.

HQTN&P has also placed its diving teams on high alert, ready to undertake emergency rescue missions if required.

Cyclone Fengal, which is forecasted to intensify within the next 48 hours, is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal regions.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories.

The Navy's efforts are guided by the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) guidelines for cyclone preparedness, which emphasise the importance of evacuation, shelter, and emergency supplies.

Some of the key measures the Indian Navy is undertaking are emergency supplies, which include stockpiling food, water, MREs and medical supplies to support the affected communities, search and rescue which refers to positioning naval personnel, including Geminis and helicopters for quick response to SAR requirements.

The measures also include loading warships with HADR relief materials, such as food, water, and medical supplies.

The Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation closely and is committed to supporting the affected personnel and ensuring their safety during Cyclone Fengal.

These measures underscore the Navy's commitment to safeguarding lives and property in anticipation of Cyclone Fengal's landfall. (ANI)