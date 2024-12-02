Indian Navy keeping watch on Chinese Navy in Indian Ocean Region, behaviour in South China Sea a cause for concern Admiral Dinesh Tripathi

New Delhi: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday said that the maritime force keeps a watch on the Chinese PLA Navy in the Indian Ocean Region.

"We are keeping a close watch on the extra-regional forces operating in the Indian sea including the PLA Navy, the warships and even their research vessels and know what they are doing and where they are," Tripathi said while addressing the media at a press conference.

The Naval Chief said that the Chinese Navy was manifesting itself more in the Pacific oceans and ensuring that Indian interests in the Indian Ocean are not affected.

"I believe you must have heard about China calling itself the Middle Kingdom. The book- The Hundred Year Marathon is on how the Chinese are planning to become what they want to. There is a vision that they want to become a world power. We see that is happening... Our reading is that it will manifest more in the Pacific Ocean and we are keeping a watch to ensure that our interests in the Indian Ocean region are not affected." Admiral Tripathi said.

The Naval Chief affirmed that the launch of the nuclear-capable missile from the INS Arighaat was successful.

"India had carried out a test of the missile and the launch was successful. The agencies concerned are examining the trajectory that the missile took and soon we will see the results," he said.

Admiral Tritpathi said that the Nuclear submarines will be ready in the time indicated. , a nuclear-powered submarine that can launch ballistic missiles

"The nuclear submarines INS Arihant has carried out many deterrence patrols and the second one just carried out a missile test and will do what it is supposed to do after that. The SSNs are going to be ready in the time we have indicated to the government," he said.

He added that 62 warships and one submarine were under construction in the country.

"62 warships and one submarine are currently under construction. There is acceptance of necessity for 31 more powerful warships and submarines including the six submarines of the Project 75 India. This includes 60 utility helicopter machines for the navy," he added.

Tripathi also confirmed that the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the second SSBN INS Arighaat (Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarine.)

"In the month of August, our Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also commissioned the second SSBN INS Arighaat which thereby adds to our country's capabilities in the third leg of nuclear triad. (Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarine.) Our Prime Minister had also indicated once that our technology is galloping and the character of the warfare is changing. For that, we have redoubled ur focus on infusion and niche of technologies which includes artificial intelligence, robotics and other parts," he added.

On the growth of the Pakistan Navy, Tripathi said "We are aware of the growth of the Pakistan navy which aims to become a 50-ship navy. They have chosen weapons over the welfare of the people." (ANI)