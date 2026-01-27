Indian national jailed in Nepal drug case, escaped during prison unrest, held in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 27 (IANS) Ahmedabad’s Special Operations Group (SOG) Crime Branch has arrested an Indian national who had earlier been jailed in Nepal in connection with an international narcotics case and later escaped during a prison break amid widespread protests, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Dharmesh Chunara, a resident of Ahmedabad.

According to officials, Chunara was apprehended following an intelligence-led operation carried out by the SOG Crime Branch after inputs were received from central agencies regarding Indian nationals who had escaped from Nepalese prisons.

Police said Chunara was arrested at Kathmandu airport in July last year after arriving from Bangkok on Thai Airways flight TG-319.

He was allegedly found in possession of 13 kg of hybrid ganja, estimated to be worth around Rs 13 crore, and was booked under Nepal’s narcotics laws.

Following his arrest, he was lodged at Bhadra Jail in Kathmandu, where legal proceedings against him were underway. In September, large-scale protests erupted in Nepal, during which the jail was vandalised.

Several inmates managed to flee during the unrest. Subsequently, the Nepal government prepared a list of escaped prisoners, including Indian nationals, and shared it with Indian authorities through the Border Security Force in Delhi.

Acting on these inputs, the CID Crime Branch in Gandhinagar directed district units to trace the escaped Indian accused.

An SOG official said that Chunara’s complete address was not available in the initial list. “Based on human intelligence and technical surveillance, a team led by Police Sub-Inspector J B Desai traced his movements and confirmed his presence in Ahmedabad,” the official said.

During preliminary questioning, Chunara allegedly admitted that he escaped from Bhadra Jail during the violence and later entered India via the Sunauli border before returning to Ahmedabad.

He was detained in the city for further legal action. Police said he was found hiding at a relative’s residence at the time of his detention.

Crime Branch JCP Sharad Singhal said, "The mother-in-law of the arrested accused is a listed bootlegger in the Kagadapith area and is involved in the liquor trade. As the accused, Dharmesh, had fallen into heavy debt, he got involved in drug trafficking. The investigation has also revealed that he had earlier brought marijuana into India via Nepal. Another accused from Surat in this case is still absconding."

A senior officer further added that coordination is underway with central agencies regarding the next course of action. “Necessary procedural formalities are being completed. Further steps, including matters related to extradition and prosecution, will be taken in consultation with central agencies,” the officer said.

Police also confirmed that no criminal case has been registered against Chunara in Ahmedabad so far.

However, investigators are examining whether he had any local contacts or involvement in drug trafficking networks operating between Nepal and India. Further investigation is ongoing.

--IANS

mys/dan