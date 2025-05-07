Indian forces fully prepared to take on Pak if it resorts to any misadventure: Army (Ld)

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Hours after the precision strikes by the Indian Armed Forces under ‘Operation Sindoor’ decimated many terror hubs across the border, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headquarters and also destroyed the terror camps where the butchers of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks namely Ajmal Kasab and David Headley were trained, the Army said that Indian forces were fully prepared to take on Pakistan, if it resorts to any misadventure.

Briefing the nation about India avenging the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed, with precision strikes, Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, two women officers of the Armed Forces stated, “India has maintained considerable restraint in its response."

"However, Indian armed forces are fully prepared to take on Pakistan, if it resorts to any misadventure,” said the officers, in an unambiguous message to Pakistan.

They further said that no civilian structures were targeted, and strikes were undertaken by deploying a certain set of niche weapons.

“All targets were neutralised with clinical efficiency, no military establishments were targeted,” they added.

The officers gave a detailed account of how the five terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and four in Pakistan were identified and vaporized in targeted attacks by the Indian Army, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Out of nine targets, Markaz Taiba in Muridke is the one that stands out because of its link with barbaric and savage attacks in 2008 on India’s financial capital.

Briefing the media, the women officers informed that Markaz Taiba, a noted terror training centre in Pakistan’s Muridke was destroyed in targeted attacks by the Army, which used niche weapons to raze selected installations and structures.

“Markaz Taiba is situated about 18-25 km from the IB. It was at this centre that 26/11 killers including Ajmal Kasab and David Headley were trained,” the women officers told the Press.

Early this morning, India executed a well-coordinated military operation against Pakistan, striking nine terror-linked locations across Pakistan and PoK. Reports suggest that close to 100 terrorists might have perished in the strikes, however, any official announcement is yet to be made regarding this.

--IANS

mr/rad