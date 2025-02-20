Indian Embassy Confirms Consular Access for Indians in Panama, Migrants Safe

Panama City: India is working closely with authorities in Panama to ensure the well-being of Indians who arrived from the US to the Latin American country. The Indian Embassy in Panama said the migrants are "safe and secure" at the hotel and Embassy team has obtained consular access of Indians.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Panama stated, "Panamanian authorities have informed us that a group of Indians have reached Panama from US. They are safe and secure at a Hotel with all essential facilities. Embassy team has obtained consular access. We are working closely with the host Government to ensure their wellbeing."

The statement comes a day after a report claimed that nearly 100 migrants, recently deported by the United States to Panama where they had been locked in a hotel, were loaded onto buses on Tuesday night and moved to a detention camp on the outskirts of the jungle, The New York Times reported citing several migrants.

Panama's Deputy Foreign Minister, Carlos Ruiz-Hernandez, said that 97 people had been moved to the camp. Hernandez said, "They are not detainees." He said, "It's a migrant camp where they will be taken care off -- not a detention camp."

He said the camp was the best option available to the Panama government for keeping migrants and added that migrants were provided food, water and access to medical and psychological care. He further said that no cages have been put there for migrants, The New York Times reported.

In a broadcast interview on Wednesday with the news program Panama En Directo, Panama's Security Minister, Frank Abrego, said that migrants were being held by Panama "for their own protection" and as officials "need to verify who they are."

The migrants have been moved to Panama in a weeklong saga for a group of 300 migrants who arrived in the US hoping to seek asylum. The group was sent to Panama, which has agreed to help US President Donald Trump in his plan to deport migrants who have no legal documents, The New York Times reported.

Last week, Panama's Deputy Foreign Minister Ruiz-Hernandez said Panama was agreeing to a direct request from the Trump administration to accept the migrants. After being transferred to Panama, the deported migrants are no longer subject to United States law.

Earlier on February 16, the aircraft carrying the third batch of Indian nationals who allegedly illegally migrated to the US landed at the Amritsar Airport. The third batch arrived just after a day the second batch of Indian nationals who allegedly illegally migrated to the US landed in Amritsar. On February 5, the first batch of to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar. (ANI)