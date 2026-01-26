Indian diplomatic missions worldwide celebrate 77th Republic Day with vibrant events

Wellington, Jan 26 (IANS) Several Indian diplomatic missions worldwide celebrated India’s 77th Republic Day on Monday with the unfurling of the national flag, cultural events, and the reading of President Droupadi Murmu’s message to the nation.

On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand, Neeta Bhushan, unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day in Wellington, followed by the singing of the National anthem. She also read the message of President Murmu’s address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day.

The celebration featured vibrant cultural performances and a dance drama on Operation Sindoor, which added to the patriotic fervour in the presence of diaspora members and local dignitaries.

The Indian High Commission in New Zealand also commemorated 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram on the occasion. A mass rendition of Vande Mataram by students, diaspora members, and Indian High Commission officials marked the milestone, paying tribute to this timeless ode to the Motherland.

Meanwhile, celebrating the occasion, High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule unfurled the tricolour at the Indian High Commission premises.

In Japan, the Embassy of India, Tokyo, marked the occasion with the unfurling of the National Flag by India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick. The event was followed by the singing of the National Anthem and reading of the President of India’s address to the nation.

In Timor Leste, the Embassy of India in Dili celebrated the 77th Republic Day with pride and patriotic fervour. Indian Ambassador to Timor Leste, Madan Kumar Ghildiyal, unfurled the National Flag and read out President Murmu’s message. A large number of Indian nationals participated in the event, which concluded with the singing of Vande Mataram.

In Papua New Guinea, the Indian High Commission of India in Port Moresby marked the occasion with the unfurling of the national flag by Indian High Commissioner to the Pacific island nation, Rajeev Kumar, at the Chancery in the presence of the Indian community. He also read out the President of India’s address to the nation.

On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, in Qatar, the Embassy of India in Doha and the Embassy Residence were illuminated in the vibrant colours of the tricolour, reflecting the spirit of the nation.

Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26 to commemorate the formal adoption and enforcement of the Constitution of India in 1950, marking the country’s transition to a sovereign democratic republic. The day upholds the principles of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

--IANS

scor/rs