Indian Cinema Mourns: President Murmu, VP Dhankhar, LS Speaker Birla Remember Shyam Benegal's Legacy

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed her condolences to the family of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal following his death, referring to it as the "end" of a glorious chapter in Indian cinema.

Benegal, a pivotal figure in Indian cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 90 at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, where he had been undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease.

In a post on X, the President wrote, "The passing of Shri Shyam Benegal marks the end of a glorious chapter of Indian cinema and television. He started a new kind of cinema and crafted several classics. A veritable institution, he groomed many actors and artists. His extraordinary contribution was recognised in the form of numerous awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. My condolences to the members of his family and his countless admirers."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed his grief over the loss of the veteran filmmaker, saying, "Saddened by the demise of Shri Shyam Benegal Ji. A Padma Bhushan recipient and a visionary filmmaker, his pioneering works greatly enriched the landscape of Indian cinema."

"Shri Benegal's pathbreaking films addressed social realities with unmatched depth and sensitivity. His contribution to art, culture and storytelling will always be remembered with deep respect. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers in this difficult hour," he wrote in a post on X.

Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla called Benegal's death an irreparable loss to the art and film world.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "I express my condolences on the demise of renowned film director, screenwriter and producer Shri Shyam Benegal ji. Shyam Benegal ji played an important role in establishing Indian cinema on the world stage. The demise of Shri Benegal, a recipient of many prestigious national and international awards, is an irreparable loss to the art and film industry. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family and fans. Om Shanti."

Benegal's demise evoked heartfelt tributes from celebrities, politicians, and admirers nationwide, all mourning the loss of a visionary director who played a key role in reshaping Indian cinema.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan also condoled the demise of Shyam Benegal, expressing profound sorrow over the passing of veteran filmmaker, director, and screenplay writer.

In his condolence message, the Governor wrote, "Shri Shyam Benegal belonged to the rare league of exceptionally brilliant filmmakers who made an indelible mark on the world of cinema through his pioneering contributions to parallel cinema. His masterpieces like Ankur, Nishant, and Manthan showcased his courage in portraying social realities. He also gifted the nation the iconic television series Bharat Ek Khoj, which beautifully connects the viewers with our glorious past. With his demise, India has lost a genius filmmaker who inspired generations of storytellers. I pay my homage to Shri Shyam Benegal and convey my deepest condolences to his family and admirers."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed his condolences over the death of the veteran director, saying "Padma Shri Shyam Benegal, who presented the struggles and questions of the common man through films, has created a huge void in the film industry, which made films while maintaining social bonds."

In his condolence message, Shinde said, "Shyam Benegal was known as a director who commented on the social situation of the time without showing any fuss in his films. The stories and issues he presented in his films were really thought-provoking and numbing. The whole world had to take notice of the film 'Ankur' directed by him. The film industry has lost an artist who effectively commented on social issues through films."

"He not only made films but also made serials like 'Bharat Ek Khoj', all of which received a great response from scholars. Shyam Benegal's name is considered among the directors who started the movement of parallel films in the Indian cinema. His death has brought an era of parallel cinema to an end," Dy CM Shinde said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also expressed grief over the demise of Benegal. "May the Soul of Shyam Benegal Rest in Peace. I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal. I pray to God for his soul to rest in peace. Shyam Benegal was a visionary director who brought realistic stories to life on the silver screen. The characters he portrayed reflected the true conditions of society. I was amazed to learn that in 1976, he funded his iconic film Manthan through crowd-funding, collecting Rs2 each from Amul dairy farmers. With masterpieces like Ankur, Nishant, Bhumika, Manthan, and Mandi, he established a unique style in Indian cinema. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Shyam Benegal," Pawan Kalyan said.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also mourned the demise of the veteran filmmaker and wrote, "Pained to know of Shyam Benegal ji's demise. One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti"

Benegal's films, including Ankur, Nishant, Manthan, and Bhumika, established him as a pioneer of the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s.

Benegal was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi seven times and received the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Born on December 14, 1934, in a Konkani-speaking Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin family in Hyderabad, Benegal collaborated extensively with actors from FTII and NSD, including Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri.

His films left an indelible impact on audiences, addressing relevant socio-political themes with remarkable depth. (ANI)