Indian Army to organise 'Saddle Borne Warriors' motorcycle rally from October 26 to November 1

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Dedicated to the courage, discipline and patriotism of soldiers, the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps is organising the 'Saddle Borne Warriors' motorcycle rally from October 26-November 1.

According to Defence officials, “This rally is dedicated to the courage, discipline, and patriotism of Indian soldiers.”

The initiative aims to keep alive the memory of their supreme sacrifices while inspiring the younger generation with a sense of duty and national pride.

The event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the ultimate sacrifice made by four gallant soldiers of 5 Assam Rifles, who laid down their lives on October 20, 1975 at the Tulung La border pass in Arunachal Pradesh, defending their motherland.

“Their indomitable bravery and unwavering commitment continue to inspire generations even today,” said PRO Defence.

The rally will commence from Missamari Cantonment in Assam and traverse through Bhalukpong, Tenga, Bomdila, Sela, Jaswantgarh, Mago, Tulung La, Damteng, Tawang and Jung, before culminating back at Missamari.

“At every stage of the journey, participants will pay homage at war memorials along the route, honouring the courage and sacrifice of India’s fallen heroes,” the official added.

The rally also seeks to showcase the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of West Kameng, while fostering courage, unity, and teamwork among participants.

Additionally, it aims to raise awareness about road safety and promote responsible driving.

This initiative of the Gajraj Corps exemplifies the Indian Army’s guiding principle — “Seva Parmo Dharma (Service is the highest duty)" — and serves as a source of inspiration for all citizens.

Notably, as part of the Fit India initiative, the Indian Army in coordination with ITBP successfully organised a 20 km joint cycling rally at Aalo, West Siang in Arunachal. The rally was conducted on October 21, this year.

According to PRO Defence, the event highlighted the synergy, interoperability and operational camaraderie between the two forces while promoting physical fitness and endurance among service personnel.

The rally saw participation by Army and ITBP officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and other ranks, who traversed the challenging 20 km route together.

