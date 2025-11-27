Indian Army supports community-led adventure tourism in Sikkim

Gangtok, Nov 27 (IANS) The Indian Army has extended support to the local community of Yumthang Valley by providing specialised high-altitude adventure equipment to strengthen community-led tourism initiatives in the region, an effort aimed at promoting sustainable livelihoods and responsible tourism in one of Sikkim's most scenic destinations, officials said on Thursday.

The equipment support includes a wide range of essential items such as camping gear, climbing tools, safety equipment, cooking sets and basic high-altitude support systems.

These resources will enable local villagers to establish structured adventure camps capable of catering to the daily footfall of around 20 to 25 tourists who visit the valley.

With proper equipment now in place, the local youth can offer guided trekking, camping and introductory adventure activities in a safer and more organised manner, significantly improving the overall visitor experience.

Located at a high altitude and known for its snow-covered peaks, alpine flowers and pristine landscapes, Yumthang Valley attracts a steady stream of tourists every year.

However, harsh terrain and the lack of proper equipment had previously limited opportunities for locals.

The Army's initiative is expected to bridge this gap by equipping the community with the tools required to operate adventure programmes professionally and sustainably.

Pema Dorjee, Pipon of Lachung Dzumsa, who is overseeing the community venture, welcomed the support and said that it would empower the local youth both economically and socially.

"This support allows our youth to organise adventure activities in a structured way and welcome more visitors with confidence. It strengthens our ability to manage tourism responsibly and create sustainable livelihood opportunities," he said.

A senior Army official stated that the initiative is part of a broader effort to build local capacity while promoting eco-friendly and community-driven tourism in high-altitude areas.

An official statement mentioned that such collaborations help improve infrastructure, generate employment and strengthen the bond between the armed forces and remote border communities.

The effort also complements the Indian Army's ongoing outreach programmes in North Sikkim, including the 'Ranbhoomi Darshan' initiative, which aims to promote border-area tourism and deepen engagement with local communities.

"By supporting grassroots-level ventures, the Army continues to play an important role in fostering development, resilience and self-reliance among people living in challenging and remote regions," an official release added.

