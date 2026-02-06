Indian Army renames 246 roads, buildings to shed colonial legacy

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The campaign to break free from the colonial mindset continues, with the Indian Army renaming 246 roads and buildings that carried British-era names. The move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to shed symbols of colonial rule and reclaim India’s historical and cultural identity.

The government has been working to overhaul remnants of colonial influence, ranging from outdated laws to long-standing administrative practices. In keeping with this vision, the Indian Army has accelerated efforts to rename roads, buildings, and other infrastructure in cantonments and military establishments across the country that were named during British rule.

According to defence officials, a total of 246 locations have been renamed. These include 124 roads, 77 residential colonies, 27 buildings and military facilities, and 18 other structures such as parks, training areas, playgrounds, gates, and helipads. Notably, all the new names honour gallantry award winners, war heroes, freedom fighters, and distinguished military leaders who played significant roles in India’s history.

Several prominent changes have taken place in Delhi Cantonment. Kirby Place has been renamed Kenuguruse Vihar, while the iconic Mall Road is now known as Arun Khetarpal Marg, commemorating the Param Vir Chakra awardee. In Ambala Cantonment, Patterson Road Quarters has been renamed Dhan Singh Thapa Enclave, paying tribute to another decorated war hero.

Mathura Cantonment’s New Horn Line has been renamed Veer Abdul Hamid Lines, and in Jaipur Cantonment, Queens Line Road has been renamed Sundar Singh Marg. In Bareilly Cantonment, New Birdwood Line is now known as Thimayya Colony, while Malcolm Lines in Mhow Cantonment has been renamed Piru Singh Lines.

Changes have also been made in prestigious military institutions. At the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Collins Block has been renamed Nubra Block, and Kingsway Block has been renamed Kargil Block, evoking memories of India’s valour in high-altitude warfare. The sports complex at Rangapahar Military Station has been renamed the Lashram Jyotin Singh Sports Complex. At Jakhama Military Station, Spear Lake Road has been renamed Hangpan Dada Marg.

The proposal to rename colonial-era structures was first put forward by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in 2021 during the 96th Foundation Day celebrations of the Defence Estates Directorate General (DGDE). He pointed out that many roads and buildings in cantonments were named after officers and soldiers who served the British Crown. He suggested that these be renamed in honour of India’s brave soldiers and nation-builders, and that the process be completed promptly.

At the same time, the Defence Minister clarified that historical sensitivity should be maintained. He stated that if any British officer had carried out commendable work for the local population, their contributions should be documented and their identities preserved respectfully for future generations.

One of the most symbolic changes has taken place in Kolkata, where Fort William, the headquarters of the Army’s Eastern Command, has been renamed Vijay Durg, after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The gate earlier known as George Gate is now Shivaji Dwar, and Kitchener House has been renamed Field Marshal Manekshaw Bhavan. Dalhousie Barracks is now Netaji Barracks, while the Russell Block has been renamed in honour of freedom fighter Bagha Jatin.

