Indian Army, Railways launch framework to boost post-retirement jobs for Agniveers​

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Indian Army and Indian Railways have launched a "Framework of Cooperation" to enhance post-retirement employment opportunities for Agniveers and other Army personnel, marking a significant milestone in inter-ministerial collaboration. ​

Guided by senior leadership from both the Indian Army and the Ministry of Railways, the initiative aims to create smoother pathways for retiring service members to transition into civilian careers within the vast railway network. ​

It focuses on raising awareness about available job roles in Indian Railways, streamlining recruitment processes for eligible veterans, and establishing dedicated support mechanisms to assist personnel nearing the end of their military tenure. ​

The framework underscores a joint commitment to empowering former soldiers and Agniveers with meaningful second careers that leverage their discipline, skills, and training while contributing to national development. ​

Agniveers recruited under the Agnipath scheme for a four-year term often face challenges in securing stable employment after their service, as only a limited percentage are retained in the armed forces. ​

This cooperation seeks to address that gap by prioritizing their integration into one of India's largest employers. Indian Railways, with its extensive operations across the country, offers diverse roles in areas such as security (through the Railway Protection Force), operations, maintenance, logistics, and administrative functions—positions well-suited to the leadership, technical abilities, and resilience developed in military service. ​

The partnership is expected to facilitate preferential consideration, skill-matching programs, and targeted notifications for vacancies, building on existing reservations and age relaxations for ex-servicemen and Agniveers in central government jobs, including paramilitary and railway forces. ​

Announced through official channels of the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information, the move reflects broader efforts to support Agniveers beyond their short-term military engagement.​

It aligns with government initiatives to provide post-service welfare, including skill development, financial counselling, and job placement support, ensuring these young veterans, many in their early to mid-20s, can contribute productively to the civilian economy. ​

This collaboration is anticipated to benefit thousands of retiring personnel each year, enhancing morale among serving members and reinforcing the value of military service in national life. ​

Further details on implementation, including specific quotas or training modules, are expected to be rolled out in coordination between the two ministries.

​--IANS

sktr/dan