Indian Army marks Women's Day with health camps, HPV vaccination & blood donation drives in Northeast

Agartala/Aizawl, March 8 (IANS) The Red Shield Division of the Indian Army, on Sunday, organised a series of health and wellness initiatives across Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur to mark the International Women's Day, aiming to promote preventive healthcare and enhance medical awareness among women and their families.

According to officials, the outreach programmes focused on addressing critical health concerns while encouraging community participation in life-saving initiatives.

Marking the spirit of strength, resilience and unity, the Indian Army's Spear Corps celebrated the International Women's Day with great enthusiasm at Vibrant Village Tuting in the remote Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of women in society and highlighted the importance of empowering women in border communities.

The celebration brought together women from the local villages in a vibrant display of camaraderie, health awareness and community bonding.

The programme commenced with a rejuvenating yoga session aimed at promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and stress reduction.

Conducted in the serene natural surroundings of Tuting, the session encouraged participants to adopt a healthy lifestyle and showcased the benefits of yoga as a holistic practice for maintaining both physical and emotional balance.

Adding a unique and joyful dimension to the event, a friendly futsal match was organised between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law from the local community.

The match, filled with laughter, cheers and enthusiastic participation, symbolised the spirit of harmony, mutual respect and family unity.

It not only served as a platform for recreation but also strengthened the bonds within families and the community at large.

The initiative reflected the Indian Army's continued commitment towards fostering social cohesion and empowering women in remote border areas.

By organising such inclusive activities, the Spear Corps aims to create opportunities for women to come together, express themselves and build confidence while reinforcing the importance of well-being and community support.

The event also highlighted the role of women as the backbone of families and communities, particularly in remote regions where their contributions often shape the social and economic fabric of society.

Through initiatives like these, the Indian Army continues to encourage women's participation in community development while promoting values of equality, respect and empowerment.

Participants expressed their gratitude for the initiative, saying that such events not only bring joy and recreation but also inspire women to prioritise their health, well-being and personal growth.

The celebration concluded with a shared message of unity and empowerment, reinforcing that when women are supported and encouraged, they become powerful agents of positive change.

The Indian Army remains committed to working alongside local communities to promote well-being, harmony and progress in the border regions.

The event at Tuting stood as a meaningful tribute to the spirit of Nari Shakti -- where grace meets grit and empowered women continue to inspire stronger and more resilient communities.

In Aizawl, Mizoram, an HPV vaccination drive was conducted to support the prevention of cervical cancer.

A total of seven girls received the vaccine, marking an important step towards safeguarding the health of the younger generation.

In Agartala, Tripura's state capital, a blood donation camp was organised where 35 individuals, including women, voluntarily donated blood, contributing to strengthening local healthcare reserves and reflecting the spirit of selfless service.

At Leimakhong in Manipur, the Indian Army organised a medical and dental health check-up camp along with an awareness lecture.

The camp witnessed the participation of 125 women and their family members, who benefited from professional medical screening and awareness sessions on maintaining long-term dental and physical health.

Through these initiatives, the Red Shield Division reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the health and well-being of women in the region.

By addressing key health issues such as cervical cancer prevention and oral health awareness, the initiative aims to contribute to building healthier communities across the Northeast.

The Indian Army said that it remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare of the people of the Northeast, ensuring that quality medical care and health awareness reach even the remotest corners of the region.

