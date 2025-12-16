Indian Army marks 54th Vijay Diwas across Arunachal’s frontier valleys

Itanagar, Dec 16 (IANS) The Indian Army on Tuesday commemorated the 54th Vijay Diwas across the Subansiri, Siang and Siyom valleys, including Menchuka, in Arunachal Pradesh, with documentary screenings and the felicitation of veterans and Veer Naris.

A defence spokesman said that the Indian Army commemorated Vijay Diwas with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour in the remote border village of Menchuka, Arunachal Pradesh, honouring the historic victory of India in the 1971 India-Pakistan War and paying heartfelt tribute to the valour, sacrifice and supreme dedication of the Armed Forces.

As part of the commemorative events, the Army organised a special screening of a documentary on the 1971 war for school students, teachers, along with the Indian Army, highlighting the decisive military operations, strategic leadership and extraordinary bravery displayed by Indian soldiers.

The documentary vividly portrayed the events that culminated in India’s resounding victory and the liberation of Bangladesh, serving as an educational and inspirational experience for the local population.

The event drew active participation from school children, who watched the documentary with keen interest.

The screening was followed by an interactive session where Army personnel shared insights into the significance of Vijay Diwas, the historical importance of the 1971 war and the enduring legacy of the Armed Forces in protecting the nation’s unity and integrity.

The celebration aimed to instil a strong sense of patriotism and national pride among the students while strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and school students, the official said.

Special emphasis was placed on inspiring the younger generation to appreciate the values of courage, discipline and selfless service exemplified by the soldiers.

In continuation of Vijay Diwas celebration Indian army also felicitated veterans and Veer Naris, acknowledging their immense courage, sacrifices and invaluable contribution to the nation with a personal visit to the residence of these Veer Naris and Veterans.

The Indian army personnel interacted with the war heroes and showed their unwavering commitment to honour these heroes and stand in solidarity with the families of those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

The spokesman said that Arunachal Pradesh underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to engaging with remote border communities and ensuring that the stories of sacrifice and victory reach even the farthest corners of the country.

Such initiatives play a vital role in reinforcing national integration and fostering mutual trust and respect between civilians and the Armed Forces, he stated.

