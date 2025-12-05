Indian Army makes historic first ascent of Arunachal’s highest peak Mount Kangto

Itanagar, Dec 5 (IANS) The Indian Army has created history by successfully scaling Mount Kangto (7,042 meters), the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh, marking the first-ever recorded ascent, officials said on Friday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Athul Sreedharan said that in a landmark achievement and a proud moment for the nation, an Indian Army mountaineering team from Eastern Command has successfully summited Mount Kangto (7,042 m/23,103 ft), the highest and hitherto unconquered sentinel peak of Arunachal Pradesh, approaching from the challenging Southern route.

This accomplishment marks the first recorded successful ascent of the formidable Mount Kangto, long regarded as an unclimbed guardian of the Kameng Himalayas, the spokesman said.

The team was formally ‘Flagged In’ by Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari, Army Commander, Eastern Command, who commended the mountaineers for their extraordinary courage, professionalism and perseverance. Flagged off on Wednesday (November 3) from a forward base by the General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, the 18-member team undertook a gruelling expedition across rugged Himalayan terrain.

Lt Col Sreedharan stated that, braving extremely rarefied air, harsh sub-zero conditions, treacherous icy ridgelines, deep crevasses, and near-vertical ice walls, the climbers showcased the hallmark attributes of the Indian Army, unmatched grit, discipline, teamwork and an indomitable spirit.

The historic ascent stands as a tribute to the majestic Eastern Himalayas and reflects the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of human endurance and operational excellence, the defence official said, adding that nothing is impossible for the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army organises a blood donation camp at the general hospital, Aalo, in the West Siang district. Meanwhile, in a remarkable display of unity and compassion, the Indian Army on Friday conducted a blood donation camp at General Hospital, Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district, drawing an overwhelming response from every corner of the valley.

Personnel from the Army and Air Force joined hands with local citizens, youth volunteers, and students from the Teacher Training College, Aalo, turning the event into one of the district’s most spirited community initiatives in recent times.

The participation strength was exceptional, reflecting the deep-rooted sense of service and solidarity, boosting Military Civil Fusion. Army representatives expressed heartfelt gratitude to all donors, acknowledging that each contribution will strengthen emergency medical support and potentially save precious lives.

Reaffirming its commitment to the people of West Siang, the Indian Army stated that such humanitarian initiatives will continue to form a vital bridge of trust, goodwill, and shared responsibility in the region, the defence spokesman said.

--IANS

sc/dan