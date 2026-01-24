Indian Army leads anti-drug rally in Arunachal's Manigong to promote awareness

Itanagar, Jan 24 (IANS) With a strong focus on youth welfare and social awareness, the Indian Army, in collaboration with school students and teachers, organised an anti-drug rally at Manigong in Arunachal Pradesh under the theme “No Drugs, No Dropouts”, officials said on Saturday.

Read More

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the initiative aimed to highlight the harmful effects of substance abuse while reinforcing the importance of education as the foundation for a secure and progressive future.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers and local residents, reflecting a shared concern for the well-being of the younger generation.

As part of the outreach, Army personnel interacted closely with students and educators, encouraging open discussions on the physical, psychological and social consequences of drug abuse. An awareness lecture was also organised for students of Manigong Higher Secondary School, motivating them to adopt healthy lifestyles, remain focused on education and make informed life choices.

The interaction emphasised collective responsibility in guiding youth away from addiction and towards learning and positive growth.

A key highlight of the initiative was the anti-drug rally conducted through Manigong village, where participants marched with banners and slogans advocating a drug-free, education-first society. The rally received a positive response from the local population and stood as an example of effective military–civil cooperation in addressing social challenges, Lt Col Rawat said.

The event concluded with a collective commitment to work towards a drug-free, educated and empowered Manigong, reinforcing the Indian Army’s continued role in community outreach and nation-building.

In a separate initiative, the Spearhead Division of the Spear Corps organised “A Day in Barracks with Soldiers” for students from the government school at Kaying.

Lt Col Rawat said the students visited an infantry battalion and gained insights into the daily routine of soldiers. The visit aimed to instil values of discipline, patriotism and service to the nation.

During the tour, students visited key areas, including the battalion quarter guard, where they learned about security protocols and vigilance. Interactions with soldiers highlighted the importance of camaraderie and teamwork.

The students also visited certain facilities to understand the effort behind providing nutritious meals to troops. At the drone training area, they experienced drone flying and learned about technological advancements in defence.

They were introduced to the use of drones, including first-person view systems, for surveillance and monitoring, helping soldiers detect threats and execute tasks with precision using real-time data.

The visit concluded with students watching motivational videos in the recreation room, helping them understand the Army’s ethos and values. Lt Col Rawat said the interactions sparked enthusiasm among the students, bridging classroom learning with real-world exposure and inspiring them to become responsible citizens and future leaders.

--IANS

sc/pgh