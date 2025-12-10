Indian Army Hot Air Balloon expedition sets Asian Record for longest duration flight

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The Indian Army Hot Air Ballooning (HAB) Expedition from Bhopal to Pune was flagged off on Wednesday at Pune after covering 750 kilometers across Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and earned a mark in the Asian Book of Records for the longest duration Hot Air Balloon flight in India

Conducted under the aegis of the Indian Army Adventure Wing by the Hot Air Ballooning Node at EME Centre, Bhopal, the expedition was flagged off on November 30 2025.

Covering over 750 kilometres, the team traversed varied terrain from the Narmada Valley in Madhya Pradesh to the Western Ghats in Maharashtra with scheduled halts at Mhow, Sambhajinagar and Ahilyanagar.

According to officials, at each location, the team interacted with local youth, offering them an opportunity to witness this unique adventure sport and learn about the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering a spirit of exploration and resilience.

“A major highlight of the expedition was its record-breaking non-stop Hot Air Balloon flight of 8 hours and 44 minutes, earning a place in the Asian Book of Records for the longest duration Hot Air Balloon flight in India,” an official said.

This remarkable achievement showcases the team’s exceptional professionalism, endurance, teamwork and passion for aviation excellence.

Throughout the expedition, the team actively engaged with students and young aspirants, promoting adventure as a way of life and igniting interest in the Armed Forces.

Motivational talks, demonstrations and outreach programmes highlighted the values of courage, discipline and teamwork that define military life.

The expedition stands as a powerful embodiment of the Indian Army’s commitment to adventure and sports, showcasing the endurance, skill and determination that define military professionalism.

By demonstrating these values across its journey, the team not only strengthened the spirit of adventure within the forces but also inspired the nation’s youth to challenge themselves, strive for excellence and explore opportunities to join the Indian Army.

