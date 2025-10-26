Indian Army flags off 'Saddle Borne Warriors' motorcycle rally in Missamari

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Dedicated to the courage, discipline and patriotism of soldiers, the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps flagged off 'Saddle Borne Warriors’ from Missamari (Assam) on Sunday by Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, in the presence of veterans of the Indian Army.

The expedition, comprising over 55 riders — including serving soldiers, veterans, and women motorcyclists — will traverse more than 900 km over a span of seven days through the rugged and pristine terrain of the Eastern Himalayas.

The rally aims to commemorate the reinvigoration of the historic Chhetri Memorial at Tulung La, which stands as a tribute to the valour and supreme sacrifice of four gallant soldiers of 5 Assam Rifles who laid down their lives in 1975.

The expedition is a powerful expression of the Indian Armed Forces’ indomitable spirit of courage, endurance, and unity, reflecting the unbroken bond between serving personnel and veterans.

Riding through the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, the participants symbolise the spirit of adventure, patriotism, and resilience that defines the men and women of the Indian Army.

The rally commenced from Missamari Cantonment in Assam and will traverse through Bhalukpong, Tenga, Bomdila, Sela, Jaswantgarh, Mago, Tulung La, Damteng, Tawang and Jung, before culminating back at Missamari.

“Their indomitable bravery and unwavering commitment continue to inspire generations even today,” said PRO Defence.

“At every stage of the journey, participants will pay homage at war memorials along the route, honouring the courage and sacrifice of India’s fallen heroes,” he added

The rally also seeks to showcase the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of West Kameng, while fostering courage, unity, and teamwork among participants.

Additionally, it also aims to raise awareness about road safety and promote responsible driving.

Notably, as part of the Fit India initiative, the Indian Army in coordination with ITBP on October 21 successfully organised a 20 km joint cycling rally at Aalo, West Siang in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to PRO Defence, the event highlighted the synergy, interoperability and operational camaraderie between the two forces while promoting physical fitness and endurance among service personnel.

--IANS

sas/pgh