Indian Army felicitates 'Agniveers' in Manipur

Imphal, June 17 (IANS) As part of its ongoing commitment to community outreach and youth empowerment, the Indian Army felicitated 10 young men in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Tuesday, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that these 10 individuals recently completed their Basic Military Training under the ‘Agniveer’ scheme and are set to join the Indian Army as proud ‘Agniveers’. The event was attended by the Agniveers with their families and Army officers, who came together to celebrate this significant milestone, he said.

Lt Col Shukla said that hailing from diverse communities, these young aspirants earlier reached out to an Army battalion, requesting assistance. Recognising their potential, the Army provided preparatory training and mentorship at various locations across the area to help them appear in various phases of the recruitment rallies.

The defence spokesman said that with sustained support and guidance, the youth successfully cleared all stages of the recruitment process in 2024, including the Common Entrance Test (CET), physical and medical examinations. After successful completion of their Basic Military Training, the Agniveers would now be inducted into their respective arms, regiments and units, where they would serve the nation with pride and honour.

During the felicitation ceremony, the Army officers praised the ‘Agniveers' grit and achievement, stating that "their success is not only a personal accomplishment but also a source of inspiration for their communities and the state.”

This initiative underscores the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to nurturing local talent, empowering youth, and contributing to peace and development. The success of these Agniveers stands as a beacon of hope, encouraging more young individuals in Manipur to take up meaningful roles in nation-building, Lt Col Shukla stated.

In another initiative, the defence spokesman said that the Indian Army has established Manipur Super-50, in collaboration with SBI Foundation and National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), for preparation of NEET and JEE coaching in the Bishnupur district of Manipur.

In a remarkable testament to the power of education and empowerment, the Manipur Super-50 has achieved an outstanding feat in the NEET-2025 examination. Out of 39 students who appeared, 37 have successfully qualified, reflecting an exceptional 95 per cent success rate, displaying the transformational impact of this flagship outreach initiative.

Leading the success is Philem Jenin Singh, who is among the top rankers in Manipur with a stellar 97.06 percentile. The programme offers free residential coaching to deserving students from underprivileged backgrounds across Manipur.

