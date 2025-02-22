Indian Army Departs for India-Japan Joint Military Exercise Dharma Guardian 2025

New Delhi: The Indian Army contingent departed on Saturday for 6th edition of India- Japan Joint Military Exercise DHARMA GUARDIAN. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted in East Fuji Manoeuvre Training area of Japan from February 24 to March 9, 2025, as per the Ministry of Defence.

Exercise DHARMA GUARDIAN is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Japan. Last edition of the same exercise was conducted in Rajasthan in February- March 2024. Notably, the Indian contingent comprising 120 personnel will be represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the MADRAS Regiment along with troops from others arms and services. The Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) contingent, also comprising similar strength, will be represented by 34th Infantry Regiment.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under UN mandate. The exercise will focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

Aspects to be rehearsed during the exercise will include tactical drills, joint exercises and disaster response strategies, designed to enhance operational capabilities, refine combat skills and strengthen interoperability for effective joint operations.

The exercise thus will build on the momentum of Chief of the Army Staff's successful visit to Japan from October 14-17 2024, Exercise DHARMA GUARDIAN will further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Japan.

The Ministry of Defence highlighted that the exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and Japan towards regional security, peace and stability, while advancing their common vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Exercise DHARMA GUARDIAN reinforces the India-Japan relationship as a cornerstone of regional cooperation, fostering strong military-to-military ties and promoting cultural understanding.

A testament to the enduring bond of friendship, trust and cultural linkages between India and Japan, the exercise sets the stage for meaningful professional engagement, highlighting the unwavering commitment of both nations to broader defence cooperation. (ANI)