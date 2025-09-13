Indian Army conducts successful recruitment rally for northeast youth in Guwahati

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) In a major outreach initiative aimed at empowering the youth of the Northeast, the Indian Army successfully conducted a Zonal and Central Category Recruitment Rally, including entries for Women Military Police, at Narangi Cantonment, Guwahati, from September 10-13, 2025.

The event was organised under the aegis of the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Narangi. The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from candidates across all seven Northeastern states, with both male and female aspirants turning out in large numbers.

Participants who had earlier cleared the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) took part in Phase II of the recruitment process.

Candidates underwent rigorous physical and medical assessments, demonstrating determination, endurance, and enthusiasm.

Army officials lauded the discipline and motivation of the youth, many of whom were appearing for the first time in such a national-level recruitment drive.

Reinforcing the Army’s commitment to integrity and transparency, officials emphasised that the entire process was conducted under strict adherence to fairness and safety protocols.

An ARO Narangi official said, “This rally represents more than just recruitment; it is a symbol of inclusion, empowerment, and national integration.”

The successful conduct of the rally was enabled by the active cooperation of the Civil and Police Administration, whose support ensured smooth and secure execution of the event.

This recruitment rally forms part of the Indian Army’s broader endeavour to connect with the youth of the Northeast and provide them with an opportunity to serve the nation in one of its most respected institutions.

Also, with the inclusion of women in this major outreach, this recruitment rally symbolises a bold stride towards diversity and equality, strengthening the Indian Army’s base with competent and patriotic women.

--IANS

sas/uk