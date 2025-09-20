Indian Army conducts integrated fire power exercise ‘Amogh Fury’ in Thar desert

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army conducted a major Integrated Fire Power Exercise, codenamed ‘Amogh Fury’, at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (MFFR) in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan.

The high-intensity firepower cum exercise showcased the seamless integration of a wide array of firing platforms through coordinated combat manoeuvres.

Demonstrating the Indian Army’s preparedness in a multi-domain operational environment, the drill involved insertion of troops and offensive ground actions, highlighting synergy among various combat arms, support arms and services.

“The aim of ‘Amogh Fury’ was testing our combat power, coordination and operational readiness in real-time battle scenarios,” said an official.

“The integrated firing witnessed participation of multiple platforms including battle tanks, Infantry combat vehicles, attack helicopters, long-range vectors of artillery and drones,” he added.

Apart from these, modern technologies and equipment, including network-centric communication, command and control architecture and real-time surveillance and targeting systems, were also employed in these exercises to achieve pragmatic training of all ranks.

The exercise placed significant emphasis on the use of contemporary technologies, real-time communication and the creation of a common operating picture, seamlessly shared with all stakeholders.

These capabilities were tested and refined to effectively counter emerging threats on the modern battlefield.

This exercise is a testament to the Indian Army’s focus on jointmanship, operational readiness and technological integration in Multi Domain Warfare Scenarios.

This exercise comes in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, in which Pakistan tried to damage the defence infrastructure and harm the civilian areas by shelling and using drones in the bordering areas of Jammu Kashmir, Rajasthan and Punjab, which were all intercepted and neutralised by our security forces.

