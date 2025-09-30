Indian Army conducts exercise DRONE KAVACH in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Indian Army's Spear Corps under Eastern Command conducted Exercise DRONE KAVACH in the forward areas of Eastern Arunachal Pradesh over a period of four days, officials said on Tuesday.

The exercise conducted between September 25 and 28 showcased the Indian Army’s combat readiness for the next generation of drone warfare, besides validating state-of-the-art drone technologies and counter-drone systems.

"Exercise DRONE KAVACH was spread over a period of four days and was also attended by personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) deployed in forward areas," said PRO Defence in a statement.

As part of the exercise, a series of tactical manoeuvres and combat situations were exercised to validate the Indian Army’s preparedness for operating in a multi-domain technological-infused battlefield scenario.

"Tactics, Techniques and Procedures about target acquisition, active/ passive counter drone measures and target neutralisation with assured success were rehearsed under simulated conditions," the official said.

Newly raised structures at the unit level were also exercised for developing tactics, techniques and procedures in consonance with the overall employment philosophy and mandated operational tasks.

"Valuable insights gained through the exercise would assist the Indian Army in achieving a comprehensive understanding of the future operational environment besides preparing for fighting a successful drone battle," he added.

Exercise DRONE KAVACH represents a significant step in the Indian Army’s commitment towards modernisation while striving for technology absorption to achieve operational excellence.

It is pertinent to note here that the Indian Army, for the last few years, has been focusing on drone warfare and has upgraded the security infrastructure with the inclusion of drones.

Notably, the Army is rapidly scaling up the induction of drones and counter-drone systems, with many units already operationalised and Drone Centres established at premier training academies such as the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Infantry School in Mhow, and Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

On September 18, the Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited one such facility at Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the Indian Army’s focus on operationalising drone capabilities.

Officials said the Indian Army’s approach is captured in the concept of “Eagle in the Arm” - the idea that every soldier should be capable of operating a drone, just as he carries his weapon.

