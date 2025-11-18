Indian Army celebrates the 245th Corps of Engineers Day

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Indian Army celebrated the 245th Corps of Engineers Day on Tuesday in New Delhi.

In a solemn ceremony organised at the ‘National War Memorial’, Lieutenant General Vikas Rohella, Engineer-in-Chief, along with other serving officers, JCOs and other ranks, laid wreaths and paid homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The tribute reflects the Corps' enduring commitment to safeguarding India's sovereignty.

Later in the day, a Prize Distribution Ceremony was held at the Manekshaw Centre, where the Engineer-in-Chief recognised outstanding individuals and units of the Corps for their excellence in technical competence, professional achievement, adventure and sports.

The event underscored the high standards and dedication of the Corps in fostering exceptional talent and skill among its ranks.

The Corps of Engineers provides combat engineering support, develops infrastructure for armed forces and other defence organisations and maintains connectivity along our vast borders, besides providing succour to the populace during natural disasters.

These tasks are executed through four pillars of the Corps - Combat Engineers, Military Engineer Service, Border Road Organisation and Military Survey.

The Corps of Engineers has three groups, i.e. Madras Sappers, Bengal Sappers and Bombay Sappers, which were amalgamated into the Corps on 18 November 1932. Since its inception, history is replete with colossal exemplary contributions of the Corps of Engineers both in war and peace.

Notably, Lt Gen Vikas Rohella assumed the appointment of Engineer-in-Chief last month.

In a solemn ceremony, then, he laid a wreath to honour the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts at the National War Memorial.

He also exhorted all ranks of the Corps of Engineers to uphold the rich traditions of selfless service to the nation and focus on innovation & technology absorption, leading to enhancement of the Indian Army’s operational preparedness at all times.

--IANS

sas/dan