Indian Army and AWWA honour the spirit of sacrifice on Infantry Day

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Indian Army and the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) have organised a three-day Veer Nari Shaurya Samman Samaaroh 2025 at New Delhi as part of Shaurya Diwas (Infantry Day) celebrations.

The event is being organised to honour the Veer Naris and Veer Matas of the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty over the past year.

The three-day programme commenced on October 6, 2025, with the arrival of Veer Naris and Veer Matas, followed by a solemn Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National War Memorial, where they paid their heartfelt tributes to the fallen soldiers.

The ceremony was a poignant reminder of the valour, dedication and selflessness of India’s soldiers who continue to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and integrity.

On October 7 2025, a structured welfare interaction was held at the Veer Nari Lounge, Infantry Officers’ Mess, Delhi Cantt, featuring presentations by key welfare organisations including the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV), Central Record Offices and Regimental Record Offices (CRO/RRRC), Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Army Welfare Education Society (AWES), and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO).

These sessions highlighted various schemes and entitlements available to Veer Naris and their dependents, covering domains such as financial assistance, health benefits, educational opportunities and employment facilitation.

A one-to-one grievance redressal and interaction session followed, allowing participants to discuss individual issues directly with representatives from the respective welfare agencies.

Later in the day, at the Manekshaw Centre, the Veer Nari Shaurya Samman Ceremony was held in the presence of Sunita Dwivedi (wife of Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi), President AWWA, and Rajeshwari Singh, Vice President AWWA, along with Manisha Rathi, Chairperson, Veer Nari Committee and other AWWA functionaries.

During the ceremony, 24 Veer Naris and Veer Matas representing bravehearts, who had made the supreme sacrifice in Jammu & Kashmir, Siachen, Arunachal Pradesh and in counter-terrorism operations, were felicitated by the President AWWA for their indomitable courage and resilience.

On October 8, the visiting Veer Naris and Veer Matas will be paying a visit to Birla Mandir and exploring Sarojini Nagar Market, marking the culmination of a heartfelt and enriching engagement that combined reverence, remembrance and reassurance.

