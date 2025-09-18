Indian Army accelerates drone transformation: ‘Eagle in the Arm’ concept at core of modernisation

Itanagar, Sep 18 (IANS) The Indian Army is rapidly scaling up the induction of drones and counter-drone systems, with many units already operationalised, officials said on Thursday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that drone centres were established at premier training academies including at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Infantry School in Mhow, and Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

He said that the move is aimed at embedding drone operations as a standard capability for soldiers across all arms of the Army.

On Thursday, the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi visited one such facility at Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the Indian Army’s focus on operationalising drone capabilities.

Officials said that the Indian Army’s approach is captured in the concept of “Eagle in the Arm” - the idea that every soldier should be capable of operating a drone, just as he carries his weapon.

Depending on the task of the unit or soldier, drones will be employed for combat, surveillance, logistics, or even medical evacuation.

Counter-drone measures are also being inducted in parallel, creating a layered system to both exploit and neutralise unmanned platforms, the spokesman said.

The emphasis on transformation was also reflected in the Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s speech during the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Dras on July 26.

He had announced that every infantry battalion will have a drone platoon, artillery regiments will be equipped with counter-drone systems and loiter munitions, and composite Divyastra batteries will be created to enhance precision and survivability.

“Our firepower will increase manifold in the coming days,” the Army Chief had declared, underlining that the Army is moving rapidly towards becoming a modern and future-ready force.

The defence spokesman said that this dual thrust, arming soldiers with drones while strengthening counter-drone defences, reflects Indian Army’s recognition that unmanned systems are no longer niche but essential elements of the battlefield.

By institutionalising training, operationalising units, and aligning force structures, the Indian Army is ensuring that the “soldier of tomorrow” will not only carry a weapon but also an eagle, a drone that extends his vision, reach, and power on the battlefield, the defence PRO said.

