India-US trade pact in interest of both nation, says Punjab BJP leader Jakhar

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (IANS) BJP's Punjab unit President Sunil Jakhar on Sunday described the India-US trade agreement as being in the interest of both the nation and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for safeguarding farmers' interests in the deal.

He said the agreement would boost Punjab's industrial development and create new employment opportunities for the youth.

Jakhar told the media here that the Union government, after careful deliberation, successfully concluded an agreement with the world's largest economy that will promote industrial growth in the country and in Punjab, without causing any adverse impact on the nation's farmers, especially those in the state.

He stated that all crops produced in Punjab have been kept out of the agreement.

Jakhar said Prime Minister Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal finalised the agreement after prolonged discussions, with the government's primary focus being the protection of farmers' interests.

He clarified that there will be no import from the US of crops such as wheat, rice, maize, or any other produce grown in Punjab.

Similarly, full protection has been ensured for the dairy sector under this agreement.

The state BJP President said leaders of AAP and the Congress should have risen above partisan politics and congratulated the government for this agreement made in the national interest.

However, they have failed to play the role of a constructive opposition. He added that the silence of the AAP government itself is proof that the agreement is beneficial.

On this occasion, he appealed to those opposing the agreement not to oppose for the sake of opposition but to speak based on facts.

"Now that the government has issued a clear statement assuring that farmers' interests will not be compromised, such opposition holds no meaning," he said.

He said the agreement will increase exports from the country and provide a new direction to industrial development, thereby generating new job opportunities.

Speaking on another issue, he condemned the Punjab government's suspension of two senior IAS officers, calling it highly objectionable.

He stated that IAS officers form the "steel frame" of democracy. He said those who themselves have gone to jail in Delhi over corruption cases now want to promote corruption in Punjab, but these officers refused to support any such wrongdoing.

He urged the Home Minister or the Administrative Tribunal to intervene in the matter to prevent pressure being exerted on officers to carry out illegal acts.

