India-US trade deal will open new opportunities for country’s progress: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday welcomed the new trade deal between India and the United States, describing it as an opportunity for the country’s progress.

The Chief Minister, in a statement issued to the media, said that the new trade deal concluded between India and America is commendable. He expressed that the trade deal will give new momentum to the ‘Make in India’ vision.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s global standing is continuously becoming stronger. This trade deal will give new momentum to 'Make in India'. It will open new opportunities for the country’s progress. The deal reflects India’s strong leadership and shared confidence in development,” Yadav said.

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla described the deal as “a reflection of the deep-rooted, reliable, and forward-looking partnership shared by the two nations”.

Shukla expressed that this new agreement is expected to give fresh momentum to bilateral trade while opening new avenues for investment, innovation, and industrial collaboration. It will play a significant role in generating employment opportunities and strengthening economic linkages across key sectors.

“India continues to emerge as a confident and influential force on the global stage under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His commitment to economic reforms, global cooperation, and sustainable development has positioned India as a trusted partner in the international community,” the BJP leader said.

Further, calling the agreement a landmark decision, Shukla expressed that it will accelerate India’s growth journey, enhance its global competitiveness, and contribute meaningfully to long-term economic prosperity. It marks another important step towards strengthening international cooperation while advancing India’s overall development goals.

Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, who also heads the finance department in the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government, said that reducing tariff rates to 18 per cent is clear evidence of the growing trust, cooperation, and mutual interests between the two countries. This will give new impetus to bilateral trade and encourage investment and job creation.

“This agreement will not only further strengthen the economic ties between India and the United States but will also underscore India's influential role in the global trading system," Devda added.

