India-US trade deal historic, opens new opportunities for entrepreneurs: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday described the India-US trade deal as historic, stating that it would unlock vast opportunities for India’s entrepreneurs, farmers, skilled professionals and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In a post on X, Sarma said the agreement reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump marked a new milestone in India–US relations and reflected the shared vision of the two leaders for deeper economic engagement.

“The India–US Trade Deal is historic. It opens new doors for India’s entrepreneurs, farmers, skilled workers and MSMEs,” Sarma said, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and President Trump for their leadership and commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

The trade deal was sealed following a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump on Monday, during which both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to expand economic cooperation and enhance market access for businesses on both sides.

The phone call is understood to have focused on boosting trade flows, investment, supply chains and technology collaboration between the two countries.

Sarma said the agreement would help Indian businesses, particularly MSMEs and startups, gain improved access to the US market, while also creating new opportunities for farmers and skilled workers.

He added that the deal would further integrate India into global value chains and strengthen its position as a trusted economic partner. Highlighting the broader significance of the agreement, the Chief Minister said the trade deal reflects the growing strategic and economic convergence between New Delhi and Washington.

He noted that India–US relations have expanded rapidly in recent years, covering trade, defence, technology, innovation and people-to-people ties. Sarma also underlined that the agreement aligns with India’s long-term economic vision of becoming a global manufacturing and innovation hub, while ensuring inclusive growth for small businesses and rural sectors.

“The leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, along with their shared commitment to strong India–US relations, has made this possible,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said the trade deal would not only strengthen bilateral economic ties but also contribute to global economic stability, reinforcing India’s role as a key driver of growth in the emerging world.

