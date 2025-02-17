India-US Strengthen Economic Ties with Trade Initiatives, Mission 500 Target

New Delhi: Following the recent bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Washington DC, India and the US have unveiled key trade initiatives aimed at strengthening economic ties and expanding bilateral trade.

One of the major announcements was "Mission 500," an ambitious goal to double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. This initiative underscores the commitment of both nations to enhancing economic cooperation and leveraging mutual strengths to drive trade growth.

Additionally, both countries agreed to negotiate a multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with the first phase of discussions expected to be completed by fall 2025. This agreement is expected to address key trade barriers, streamline regulations, and promote ease of business between the two economies.

India and the US are taking significant steps toward deepening their trade partnership, fostering economic growth, and ensuring a more resilient and dynamic bilateral trade framework.

To further enhance trade relations, India and the US will work towards boosting US exports of industrial goods to India while simultaneously expanding Indian exports of labour-intensive manufactured products to the US.

This initiative aims to create a more balanced trade relationship while fostering industrial growth and employment opportunities in both countries.

Another key focus area of the discussions was agricultural trade. Both nations agreed to enhance collaboration in the agricultural sector, facilitating increased market access for agricultural products and strengthening food security partnerships.

On India-US trade deal, a senior government official stated, "The achievement of the PM's visit is that US has agreed to negotiate with us on bilateral assets, mutually beneficial, bilateral trade agreement, which will go for reduction of tariffs on both the sides so that our trade can grow. Once our negotiating teams are in place, we will start working with the US together."

He added, "We will move forward. It is a much fairer kind of negotiation and much fairer kind of agreement, which we are going to take. India feel that our exporters will gain with the India-US trade deal."

On another trade issue, India and the European Union are set to hold a crucial Commerce and Industry Minister (CIM) and Trade Commissioner level meeting on February 28. This will set the stage for the 10th round of FTA negotiations, scheduled for March 10-14, in Brussels.

Earlier, a High-Level Dialogue was held on January 18-19, in Brussels between India's CIM and the European Commission's Trade and Economic Security Commissioner to review progress on the trade agreement.

To enhance trade with EFTA nations (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein), India has launched the India-EFTA Desk on February 10.

The desk provides structured business support, including regulatory guidance and investment facilitation, to EFTA businesses looking to expand in India.

India is moving forward with an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). A virtual meeting between Chief Negotiators from both sides was held on January 9, to finalize the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the agreement. (ANI)