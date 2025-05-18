India to showcase Dornier aircraft, Naval ship at Malaysian exhibition

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Dornier aircraft and an Indian Naval Ship will be among the highlights of the Indian Pavilion at the 17th edition of Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2025), being held at Langkawi, Malaysia from May 20 to 24, an official said on Sunday.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will lead an Indian delegation at the exhibition and inaugurate the country pavilion.

Many Defence PSUs, including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, BEML, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Gliders India Limited and private defence companies will be participating in the exhibition, showcasing the Indian defence industry prowess.

This year, Indian assets, including Dornier aircraft and an Indian Naval Ship, will also participate in LIMA 2025.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Seth will also call on Malaysian Minister of Defence Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin. The visit will further consolidate the bilateral defence cooperation and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

India and Malaysia have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security.

Both the countries are committed to work under the vision of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established during the visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia in 2024.

LIMA, established in 1991 and held biennially, is regarded as one of the largest and most significant maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region.

In a separate development related to the Defence Ministry, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary, concluded his two-day visit to Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam on Friday.

During the visit, the Defence Secretary interacted with Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

He was briefed on the Command’s operational capabilities and key activities. He was also provided a detailed overview of ongoing and planned infrastructure development projects on the East Coast that are aimed at further enhancing naval operational and strategic capabilities.

