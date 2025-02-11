India Targets 5 MMT Green Hydrogen Production Annually by 2030: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and addressed the India Energy Week 2025 on Tuesday, outlining India's ambitious energy roadmap and asserting that the next two decades will be crucial for the country's growth.

The Prime Minister said, "The coming two decades are extremely crucial for India, and in the next five years, we are set to achieve several major milestones. Many of our goals are aligned with the 2030 deadline. By 2030, we aim to add 500 GW of renewable energy capacity."

He added, "The Indian Railways has set a Net Zero carbon emission target for 2030. Additionally, our goal is to produce 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030."

India has emerged as the third-largest solar power generating nation globally, with its non-fossil fuel energy capacity tripling over the years.

PM Modi emphasised, "Today, India is the third-largest solar power generating nation in the world. Our non-fossil fuel energy capacity has tripled. Currently, India has achieved 19 per cent ethanol blending, and we are on track to implement a 20 per cent ethanol mandate before October 2025."

PM Modi also emphasized the rapid growth of India's biofuel industry, supported by a sustainable feedstock of 500 million metric tons.

He highlighted, "India's biofuel industry is poised for rapid growth, backed by a sustainable feedstock of 500 million metric tons. During India's G20 presidency, the Global Biofuel Alliance was established and continues to expand. So far, 28 nations and 12 international organizations have joined this initiative, which is transforming waste into wealth and setting up centres of excellence."

India is continuously implementing reforms to maximize its hydrocarbon resources, leading to major discoveries and an extensive expansion of gas infrastructure.

"India is continuously implementing reforms to fully explore the potential of its hydrocarbon resources. Due to major discoveries and the rapid expansion of gas infrastructure, India's natural gas sector is growing significantly, increasing its share in the country's energy mix. Currently, India is the 4th largest refining hub in the world, and efforts are underway to expand refining capacity by 20 per cent," PM said.

PM Modi highlighted that global experts recognize the 21st century as India's century, with the country playing a crucial role in driving not just its own growth but also the global economy.

Highlighting 5 key pillars, PM said, "One, Abundant resources, which we are harnessing efficiently; second, encouraging innovation by leveraging the country's brilliant minds; third, Strong economic foundation and political stability, enabling long-term investments; fourth, Strategic geographical location, which enhances India's role in global energy trade and fifth, Commitment to global sustainability, fostering new opportunities in India's energy sector."

PM Modi underscored that India's energy transition is not just a national effort but a global game-changer. He said, "India's energy transition is not just a national endeavour--it is shaping the future of global energy dynamics." (ANI)