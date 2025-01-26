India Showcases Cutting-Edge Defence Systems at 76th Republic Day Parade

New Delhi: As the nation celebrated its 76th Republic Day, the Indian Army was at the forefront of showcasing its cutting-edge advancements in defence technology during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on Sunday.

Among the saluting dais were powerful systems that exemplified the Army's commitment to innovation and self-reliance: the Integrated Battlefield Surveillance System, the Short Span Bridging System, and the Akash Weapon System.

These state-of-the-art systems, developed indigenously, not only highlight India's progress in defence technology but also emphasize the strategic strength and readiness of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Integrated Battlefield Surveillance System (IBSS), developed jointly by the Indian Army and Bharat Electronics Limited and designed to integrate all ground-based and aerial sensors on a common grid, offering commanders a unified view through a Geographical Information System overlay, made its way to the saluting dais.

This system links in real-time with the Army's SHAKTI System, facilitating sensor-shooter connectivity. The IBSS enhances the Indian Army's operational capabilities and serves as a force multiplier. The system's presentation was led by Lieutenant Colonel Shrutika Dutta, commanding BSS (Plains) of 134 SATA Regiment, and Major Vikash, commanding BSS (Mountains) of 621 SATA Battery.

Next was the Short Span Bridging System, a product of indigenous development, which enables rapid deployment for overcoming geographical barriers like rivers and canals. With the ability to bridge gaps of up to 9.5 meters and support tanks weighing up to 70 tons, the system can be set up within 8 to 10 minutes by a four-person team. The Short Span Bridging System ensures efficient troop movement and resource mobilization. It was led by Major K John Abrahm of the 9 Rapid Engineer Regiment and Captain Jagjeet Singh of the 234 Armoured Engineer Regiment. The regiment operates under the motto "Onpathe Unakku Nigarillai Enpathe," meaning "Nine is for you, and there is no match to it."

Following the bridging system, the Akash Weapon System was displayed, which is India's first indigenously developed air defence system. The system is capable of firing short-range surface-to-air missiles to neutralize aerial threats. With a surveillance range of up to 150 kilometres and the ability to engage targets as far as 25 kilometres, the Akash Weapon System is a significant addition to India's defence infrastructure. It has been inducted into both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army.

The demonstration was commanded by Lieutenant Himanshu Singh Chouhan of the 27 Air Defence Missile Regiment (Amritsar Airfield) and Captain Sharmistha Dutta of 50 Lt Air Defence. The 27 Air Defence Missile Regiment was formed in 1942 and is known for its gallant actions during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The regiment upholds the motto "Akashe Shatrun Jahi," meaning "Defeat the Enemy in the Sky."

The presentation of these advanced systems highlighted the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to enhance its defence capabilities and showcase the success of the 'Make in India' initiative. This display of India's weapon systems was followed by six other defence technologies: the T-90 Bhishma tank, NAMIS and BMP-II Sarath tank destroyers, the Infantry Vehicle Column, the BrahMos missile system, the Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System, and the BM-21 Agnibaan Multiple-Barrel Rocket Launcher.

Notably, this year, India invited Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, Republic Day highlights the 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and emphasizes "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, situated at India Gate, and paid tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country, following which President Murmu unfurled the national flag, assisted by Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini. (ANI)