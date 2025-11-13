'India should teach the world how to manage diversity': RSS chief Bhagwat

Jaipur, Nov 13 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday that India must teach the world how to manage diversity, as "the world does not have the systems that India possesses".

He was addressing leading entrepreneurs from Rajasthan at the event "Entrepreneur Dialogue: Towards New Horizons", organised as part of the '100 Years of the Sangh Yatra Series' at the Prithviraj Chauhan Auditorium at the Constitution Club in Jaipur.

The event marks the centenary of the RSS.

In his address, RSS Chief Bhagwat emphasised that one should not form opinions about the Sangh without first-hand experience.

"To join the Sangh, come to the Shakha and do whatever you find convenient," RSS Chief said.

"The Sangh's goal is to unite the entire society -- so that everyone lives for the country with authentic, selfless devotion."

He added that the Sangh's centenary is not a celebration, but an opportunity to reflect on the future and expand its work.

"Making the nation glorious and a world leader is not the task of one person alone. Leaders, slogans, policies, governments, great men, and organisations like the Sangh can contribute to this, but they cannot be the root cause. It is everyone's responsibility, and we must all work together to achieve it."

Recalling the origins of the organisation, RSS Chief Bhagwat said that the RSS was not founded on a single issue.

Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the Sangh's founder, was a revolutionary who had been twice imprisoned for his participation in the Indian National Congress's movements -- once before and once after establishing the Sangh.

"Hedgewar believed that India's true freedom required eradicating the social evils that had plagued it for 1,500 years," RSS Chief Bhagwat said.

"He (Dr. Hedgewar) realised that this could only be achieved by organising the Hindu community, and after a decade of thought and experimentation, he founded the Sangh."

RSS Chief Bhagwat clarified that the Sangh was not created to oppose anyone, but to unify society.

"In India, our identity is Hindu -- it unites everyone. Our nation has always been bound by culture, not by state. Even when India had many kingdoms or was under foreign rule, we remained one country."

RSS Chief Bhagwat said that the Sangh's main work is building individuals and organising volunteers who then serve society in diverse ways.

The next phase of the Sangh's work, he said, would focus on ensuring that the entire society lives in the interest of the nation.

He called for awakening the noble spirit of the Hindu community and fostering social harmony: "Temples, water sources, and crematoriums should be open to all. Families should meet at least once a week to eat and worship together according to their language and traditions. We must also lead efforts in environmental conservation -- saving water, planting trees, and eliminating plastic."

He urged citizens to nurture a sense of self, Swadeshi, and civic discipline, and to follow the rules, laws, and Constitution.

"Cooperation, agriculture, and industry are the pillars of our development," he said.

"Agriculture, trade, and industry should work interdependently so that all progress together."

He emphasised that small and medium industries play a vital role in decentralising the economy, while large industries must help create a supportive environment for them.

"Small industries should enhance employment, skills, and productivity. Business and happiness must go hand in hand -- happiness-based industries will bring true prosperity to the nation."

The programme began with an introduction by Ramesh Chandra Agarwal, Rajasthan Regional Sanghchalak (Chief), and was moderated by Hemant Sethia.

--IANS

arc/khz