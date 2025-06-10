India set to become world's third largest economy, says Union Minister on completion of 11 years by PM Modi-led govt

Bengaluru, June 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, while addressing the media on the occasion of completion of the 11 years of achievements of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said on Tuesday that India has now emerged as the world's fourth largest economic power.

"I have confidence that India would become world's third largest economy," he stressed.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the State BJP Office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Monday, Union Minister Joshi said that it took nearly 30 to 40 years for the country to become a one trillion dollar economy.

It took about 62 to 63 years to become a two trillion dollar economy, he added.

"As a result of stability, we have achieved more than $4 trillion from $2 trillion," he said.

He stressed that a stable government has enabled efficient governance and administration, leading to achievements in all sectors.

"The reform of the defence system is also a crucial aspect. He recalled and mocked that previously, India had a government that couldn't even decide on the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Former Union Defence Minister A.K. Antony had officially said in Parliament that if basic infrastructure was developed in border areas, enemy countries would use it."

"We have made efficient decisions from border infrastructure to the CDS," Union Minister Joshi said.

"As a result of the CDS, 'Operation Sindoor' and subsequent operations enabled us to give a strong response to Pakistan's behaviour."

He added that through the coordination of the three defence forces, it has been possible to identify nine terrorism-related locations and launch missile attacks on those very spots.

Previously, all defence products were imported, the Union Minister said.

"Now, we are producing 5,000 products under 'Made in India' and 'Make in India'. For the first time in this country, we have exported arms and other products worth Rs 25,000 crore," he added.

The proportion of extreme poverty has decreased from 21 to 5 per cent, he said.

He clarified that 26 crore people have come out of extreme poverty and these are not statistics from Indian agencies but from the World Bank.

Union Minister Joshi said that as a result of efficient leadership and a stable government, decisive and bold steps have been taken regarding the country's defence system.

He cited the recent 'Operation Sindoor' as an example.

"Terrorist activities are almost zero in areas of the country other than border regions. While such incidents are occurring in Kashmir, he said that a very strong and clear response has been given to them. Terrorists had decided to cripple India's administration through a 'Red Corridor' from Pashupati in Nepal to Tirupati."

"Today, Naxalism in the country has decreased by 70 per cent. Our Union Home Minister has announced that Naxalism will be completely eradicated from this country by March 2026," he said.

"Wherever Indians faced difficulties in the world, we have protected them. We succeeded in bringing back our people during the Russia-Ukraine war and the Afghanistan crisis," he added.

“During the Covid-19 period, there were talks of millions of deaths in India and the country collapsing."

"But, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the fastest-growing country in the post-Covid days; it continues to do so even now," he said.

He told that India is the only country that has administered more than 240 crore vaccine doses to 140 crore people;

Additionally, India has also been able to export vaccines, the Union Minister said.

He expressed confidence that India will soon emerge as the world's third largest economic power.

"In 2024, digital transactions increased to Rs 24 lakh crore, with the UPI accounting for 83 per cent of this," he added.

Union Minister Joshi said that former Finance Ministers had ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of digitalisation of the country.

He attributed this achievement to Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile linkage.

He also added that Rs 44 lakh crore are being directly transferred to beneficiaries' accounts through the direct benefit transfer scheme.

He provided information on achievements made in various other sectors as well.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MP Govind Karajol, MP P.C. Mohan, Rajya Sabha member Jaggesh, Chief Whip of the Legislative Assembly Doddanagouda H. Patil, State General Secretary Nandish Reddy, State BJP Vice President Raju Gowda Nayak, Bengaluru South District President and MLA C.K. Ramamurthy, and Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda were also present.

--IANS

mka/khz