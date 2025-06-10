India set to become economic superpower under PM Modi's leadership: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, saying that India is on the verge of becoming an economic superpower.

Speaking on the occasion of the NDA government completing 11 years, Deputy CM Shinde noted that under PM Modi's leadership, India's global economic ranking has improved dramatically -- from 11th position before 2014 to fourth place today, with the country poised to soon become the third-largest economy in the world.

He highlighted the transformative governance of the BJP-led NDA government that replaced the corruption-plagued Congress era.

"Before 2014, the country was plagued by scams like the Fodder scam, 2G Spectrum scam, Coal scam, and the Commonwealth Games scandal. In contrast, the last 11 years under PM Modi have been marked by clean and decisive governance," he said.

He credited PM Modi with steering India toward self-reliance across critical sectors, including defence and space technology.

"India has become self-sufficient in defence production. Warships and BrahMos missiles are now built locally. Rafale fighter jets will also be manufactured in India through a partnership with the Tata Group," Deputy CM Shinde said.

India's global stature in science and space exploration was also highlighted.

"We've landed at the moon's South Pole, and our Mars missions are setting global benchmarks," he added.

"This is a new India -- bold, capable, and respected on the world stage."

Deputy CM Shinde took a swipe at the Opposition, saying that, "While the Congress chanted slogans of poverty eradication for 50 years, PM Modi's policies have delivered real outcomes. In 10 years, 27 crore Indians have risen above the poverty line. Free ration is being provided to 80 crore people, and the country has witnessed the construction of 141 airports -- up from just 74 in 2014."

He also lauded women-centric schemes such as Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi, Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao for empowering women through financial inclusion and self-respect.

"The 33 per cent reservation for women, educational reforms, and initiatives like Shetkari Samman Yojana demonstrate PM Modi's commitment to inclusive growth," he added.

Criticising the opposition parties in the state, Deputy CM Shinde remarked, "In Maharashtra, people vote for those who work -- not those who only criticise. Despite continuous attacks during my tenure as the Chief Minister, people stood by me. They sent my critics packing."

Taking a sharp jab at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Shiv Sena leader added, "Rahul Gandhi criticising PM Modi is like spitting at the sun -- it makes no difference."

--IANS

sj/khz