India set to become developed nation by 2047: PM Modi (Lead)

Kurnool, Oct 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, exuded confidence that the 21st century is going to be the century of India and affirmed by 2047 that India will become a developed nation.

"I am confident that the 21st century is going to be the century of India. The 21st century is going to be the century of 140 crore Indians," he said at 'Super GST Super Saving' public meeting at the Nannuru village in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

Prime Minister Modi, who laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,430 crore, said that these projects related to roads, electricity, railways, highways, and trade will strengthen connectivity across the state, boost industrial growth, and improve the ease of living for citizens.

The Prime Minister emphasised that these projects will greatly benefit Kurnool and surrounding regions in the state.

He said that the Union government was focussing on improving connectivity across the country.

"Multi-modal infrastructure is developing rapidly across the country and we are focusing strongly on connectivity, from villages to cities and from cities to ports," the Prime Minister added.

He said that Andhra Pradesh is the land of pride and rich culture and also the hub of science and innovation.

The state has immense possibilities and talented youth power, he added.

He said that Andhra Pradesh needed right vision and leadership and in the form of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan it has visionary leadership with full support from the Central government.

"Today, Delhi and Amaravati are working together, moving rapidly on the path of development," PM Modi added.

He said that during the last 16 months, Andhra Pradesh witnessed unprecedented development and claimed that the double-engine government was marching ahead on the path of progress.

"As Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said looking at this rapid pace, I can say that in 2047, when it will be 100 years of Independence, India will be developed," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the vision of 'Swarnandhra' was energising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and emphasised that the nation is committed to the goal of a developed India by 2047.

He added that the entire world is watching the speed and scope of India and Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the dream of a developed India will be realised through a developed Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister remarked that Andhra Pradesh and its youth have always been at the forefront of technology, and under the NDA governments at the Centre and the state, this potential is being further harnessed and expanded.

"Two days ago, Google announced a major investment in Andhra Pradesh. Google is going to build India's first artificial intelligence hub here in our Andhra Pradesh. Yesterday, when I was talking to the CEO of Google, he told me that we have investments in many countries around the world but we are going to make the largest investment in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

"This new AI Hub includes powerful AI infrastructure, data centre capacity, large-scale energy sources, and expanded fiber-optic network. A new international subsea gateway will be created. This will include several international subsea cables, which will reach Visakhapatnam on India's eastern coast. This project will establish Visakhapatnam as an AI and connectivity hub. It will serve not only India but the entire world. I extend special congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh for this and highly commend Chandrababu Naidu for his vision," he added.

Emphasising that energy security is essential for the development of any nation or state, the Prime Minister announced the launch of a transmission project worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore in the power sector, which will further enhance the country's energy capacity.

He recalled that 11 years ago under the Congress-led Union government, per capita electricity consumption was less than 1,000 units, and the country faced challenges like blackouts.

"Thousands of villages lacked even basic electricity poles. He highlighted that today, from clean energy to total energy production, India is setting new records across all sectors. Electricity has reached every village, per capita consumption has increased to 1,400 units, and both industry and households are receiving adequate power supply," the Prime Minister noted.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is a major hub of India's energy revolution.

He announced the launch of the Natural Gas Pipeline Project from Srikakulam to Angul, which will supply gas to nearly 15 lakh households.

He also inaugurated an LPG Bottling Plant in Chittoor, with a daily filling capacity of 20,000 cylinders.

This facility is expected to generate employment in the local transport and storage sectors and create new opportunities for the youth, the Prime Minister said.

Affirming that the development of Andhra Pradesh is essential for India's progress, and the growth of Rayalaseema is vital for Andhra Pradesh's advancement, PM Modi added that the projects launched on Thursday on the soil of Kurnool will open new doors of employment and prosperity across every district of Rayalaseema, accelerating industrial development in the region.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to establish new industrial corridors and hubs to accelerate Andhra Pradesh's development.

He said that the Union government is developing Orvakal and Kopparthy as the new industrial identity of the state.

Increasing investments in these regions are continuously generating new employment opportunities, he added.

"Today, the world views India as the new manufacturing centre of the 21st century, with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' being the foundation of this success," the Prime Minister said, emphasising that Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a key contributor to the success of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

He alleged that previous governments neglected Andhra Pradesh's capabilities, causing a setback to the entire nation.

A state that could have propelled national progress was left to struggle for its own development, he remarked.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that under the leadership of NDA government, Andhra Pradesh's trajectory is changing, with rapid growth in manufacturing.

He announced the launch of an Advanced Night Vision factory in Nimmaluru, marking another step towards self-reliance in the defence sector.

He added that this facility will enhance India's capability to produce night vision equipment, missile sensors, and drone guard systems, and will elevate the country's defence exports to new heights.

He also remarked that the entire world had witnessed the success of indigenous weapon systems during Operation Sindoor.

Expressing satisfaction that the Andhra Pradesh government has resolved to develop Kurnool as India's drone hub, the Prime Minister said that through the drone industry, several new sectors linked to futuristic technologies will emerge in Kurnool and across Andhra Pradesh.

He cited the success of drones in Operation Sindoor and affirmed that Kurnool will become a national strength in the drone sector in the coming years.

PM Modi reiterated the Union government's vision of citizen-centric development, highlighting ongoing reforms aimed at simplifying citizens' lives.

He noted that income up to Rs 12 lakh is now completely tax-free, and initiatives such as affordable medicines, low-cost healthcare, and Ayushman cards for senior citizens have ushered in a new chapter in ease of living.

He announced that significant GST reductions have been implemented from the first day of Navratri.

He shared that next-generation GST reforms are expected to yield savings of more than Rs 8,000 crore for the people of Andhra Pradesh, enhancing the festive spirit.

PM Modi, who earlier offered prayers at Srisailam temple, mentioned that among 12 Jyotirlingas, Lord Somnath and Lord Mallikarjuna are mentioned together.

"I am fortunate to have been born in Gujarat, the land of Dada Somnath. I had the opportunity to serve Kashi, the land of Baba Vishwanath, and today I am receiving the blessings of Srisailam."

He said that he had the opportunity to visit the Shivaji Inspiration Centre and pay his respects.

"From the bottom of my heart, I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Ministers K. Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma and others were present.

--IANS

ms/khz